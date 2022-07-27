Real Madrid – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo sticks to the new demands of Pérez!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Rea Madrid: top 10 goalscorers in history

After Rudiger and Tchouaméni, Real Madrid still intends to strengthen during this summer transfer window. The White House club is coming off a magnificent season in which it won the Spanish league and the Champions League. For next season, a very specific profile is sought and Cristiano Ronaldo sticks to the new requirements of Madrid President Florentino Pérez.

A goalscorer over 30 years old

According to information from “Cadena SER“, Real Madrid leaders are looking for an experienced striker of around 30 years old who will ensure at least 10 goals per season. A profile to which corresponds Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave his club Manchester United to play in the Champions League.