Entertainment

Real Madrid – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo sticks to the new demands of Pérez!

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club Rea Madrid: top 10 goalscorers in history

After Rudiger and Tchouaméni, Real Madrid still intends to strengthen during this summer transfer window. The White House club is coming off a magnificent season in which it won the Spanish league and the Champions League. For next season, a very specific profile is sought and Cristiano Ronaldo sticks to the new requirements of Madrid President Florentino Pérez.

A goalscorer over 30 years old

According to information from “Cadena SER“, Real Madrid leaders are looking for an experienced striker of around 30 years old who will ensure at least 10 goals per season. A profile to which corresponds Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave his club Manchester United to play in the Champions League.

to summarize

The Real Madrid transfer window continues. Cristiano Ronaldo sticks to the new demands of Florentino Pérez. Real Madrid leaders are looking for an experienced goalscorer around 30 years old who will ensure at least 10 goals per season. A profile to which Cristiano Ronaldo corresponds.

Adam Duarte

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman’s tender anecdote with Chris Hemsworth and their children – CINEMABLEND

4 mins ago

Why The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ignored One Of The Books’ Most Interesting Characters – CINEMABLEND

15 mins ago

“Disappointed”, “The clip bothers me”, “What are you doing to us here?” : the unexpected collab of Stromae and Camila Cabello divides the fans

15 mins ago

What Marvel series premiere on Disney Plus in 2023 and 2024

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button