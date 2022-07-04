Real Madrid – Mercato: Pérez made a radical decision with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ramos

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: the complete list of the Merengues

At Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti hopes to see his squad reduced by five players on whom he no longer counts, in the coming days. While the big cleaning is preparing within the workforce, the summer sale should be finalized before this Friday, the date of the resumption of training under the direction of the Italian coach. However, the club will continue to recruit. The president of Real, Florentino Pérez, has taken a radical decision for a possible return of CR7 and Ramos.

According to Marca, Florentino Pérez won’t bring either player back in the future. Although they are legends of the Madrid club, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos are part of the club’s past and they do not represent the future, according to the president of Real.

🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo or Sergio Ramos are two players who marked an era, who gave their best for Real Madrid, but there is no option for a return. @marca #rmalive ❌ —Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 4, 2022