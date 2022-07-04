Entertainment

Real Madrid – Mercato: Pérez made a radical decision with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ramos

At Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti hopes to see his squad reduced by five players on whom he no longer counts, in the coming days. While the big cleaning is preparing within the workforce, the summer sale should be finalized before this Friday, the date of the resumption of training under the direction of the Italian coach. However, the club will continue to recruit. The president of Real, Florentino Pérez, has taken a radical decision for a possible return of CR7 and Ramos.

According to Marca, Florentino Pérez won’t bring either player back in the future. Although they are legends of the Madrid club, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos are part of the club’s past and they do not represent the future, according to the president of Real.

The summer transfer window is in full swing and Florentino Pérez has made a radical decision with CR7 and Ramos. The Real Madrid president doesn’t want to bring the two club legends back in the future as they are from a bygone era.

