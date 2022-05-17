Real Madrid – Mercato: PSG is targeting the successor of Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Mbappé

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: Di Maria, Navas, the time for the first transfer window files

The news is far from good for PSG regarding Kylian Mbappé’s future. In their edition of the day, Marca and As send the world champion to the ranks of Real Madrid this summer. The second Madrid daily even explains that his announcement will arrive next week and that he will be the club’s highest paid player of all time.

“If Mbappé communicates his decision before this Saturday, it will be bad news for Real Madrid,” Josep Pedrerol slipped last night on the show El Chiringuito. I remain on the idea that he will play his word and sign at Casa Blanca. He always transmitted to the locker room his desire to come. The real question is whether he supports the pressure we are putting on him. »

In the event of Mbappé’s departure, PSG have already agreed on several possible replacements. The latest is called Joao Felix (Atlético Madrid, 22 years old). Eduardo Inda dropped this name last night recalling the good relations that unite his agent Jorge Mendes with the Qataris. The announced successor to Cristiano Ronaldo has an estimated rating of 70 million euros.

👀 “El PSG will go to JOAO FÉLIX if Mbappé goes away” 👉Atención a lo que cuenta #INDA in #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/TZTvM4QwQ2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 16, 2022