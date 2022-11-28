Real Madrid – Mercato: the real reason for the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo revealed!
In 2018, Real Madrid made a very strong decision by letting Cristiano Ronaldo slip away to Juventus Turin for 117 M€. A decision assumed by Florentino Perez, who had annoyed many Socios believing that CR7 still had his place in the White House.
If many thought that this decision was only a story of egos between the Portuguese, always more greedy with each contract extension, and a “hyper-president” anxious to pull the cover on him, the version carried by the journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon on his YouTube channel differs a bit.
Perez didn’t want to experience CR7’s twilight at Real Madrid
For him, Florentino Perez above all made a courageous sacrifice: “At the time, in 2018, Real Madrid made a very complicated decision which was to sell Cristiano for a big price. By taking this decision, the club gave up the Portuguese’s last goals – which, let’s remember, were quite numerous at Juventus – but it also saved its decline. Not only to pay for this decline, which would have been very expensive, but also to experience this decline with the Bernabéu seeing a gray-haired Cristiano”.
For all these reasons, Ramon Alvarez de Mon does not imagine a final return of Cristiano Ronaldo, now that he is free, even if the nostalgia of some remains very present at Real: “I do not think that Florentino would give up the Ronaldo’s last good years to now experience his decline, so I don’t see him coming back to Real Madrid, “he said, believing that it was” not worth taking minutes from Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo ” for him: “They are the future of Real Madrid and you should not compromise for a 37-year-old player who is already experiencing this decline”.
Florentino Perez saw the CR7 problem coming
If Florentino Perez had sacrificed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 and will not take him back this winter at Real Madrid, it is not just a question of egos. The president of Real saw the decline of the Portuguese coming and did not want to encumber himself, even if it meant losing a few good years of CR7.