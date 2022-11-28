Real Madrid – Mercato: the real reason for the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo revealed!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers of the Merengues

In 2018, Real Madrid made a very strong decision by letting Cristiano Ronaldo slip away to Juventus Turin for 117 M€. A decision assumed by Florentino Perez, who had annoyed many Socios believing that CR7 still had his place in the White House.

If many thought that this decision was only a story of egos between the Portuguese, always more greedy with each contract extension, and a “hyper-president” anxious to pull the cover on him, the version carried by the journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon on his YouTube channel differs a bit.

Perez didn’t want to experience CR7’s twilight at Real Madrid

For him, Florentino Perez above all made a courageous sacrifice: “At the time, in 2018, Real Madrid made a very complicated decision which was to sell Cristiano for a big price. By taking this decision, the club gave up the Portuguese’s last goals – which, let’s remember, were quite numerous at Juventus – but it also saved its decline. Not only to pay for this decline, which would have been very expensive, but also to experience this decline with the Bernabéu seeing a gray-haired Cristiano”.

For all these reasons, Ramon Alvarez de Mon does not imagine a final return of Cristiano Ronaldo, now that he is free, even if the nostalgia of some remains very present at Real: “I do not think that Florentino would give up the Ronaldo’s last good years to now experience his decline, so I don’t see him coming back to Real Madrid, “he said, believing that it was” not worth taking minutes from Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo ” for him: “They are the future of Real Madrid and you should not compromise for a 37-year-old player who is already experiencing this decline”.