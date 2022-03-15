Real Madrid negotiates with Dortmund the signing of Haaland and this is the stratospheric figure that it would pay for the Norwegian

Florentino Perez goes with everything The Real Madrid will give this week the final pass to try to sign the Norwegian star Erling Halandwith whom he would already have an agreement in principle after a meeting in Monaco in February.

The CEO of Dortmund, Hans–Joachim Watzkewill travel to the capital of Spain this week to negotiate with the white squad the transfer of the ‘android’, according to the journalist from various media, Ramon Alvarez de Monon his YouTube channel.

With this, the panorama is clear: Haland wants to wear meringue next season. Daily Brand anticipates that the Spanish team has prepared €350 million to close the operation, being 130 to close the signing and the rest in variables along with the six-year contract that the 21-year-old crack will have.

One of the issues that worries the madridista entity is that Haland He has become very prone to injuries, since at his young age he already has 14 in his career. This would have caused Real Madrid to send a scout to Germany to see the striker’s physical response, who passed the test after the 63 minutes played against Arminia Bielefeld.

The main enemy of Florentino Perez it would only be Manchester City, since Pep Guardiola wants the Norwegian to lead the project, but Erling Braut prefers Spain due to personal tastes.

what about the Barcelona? Well, the medium in question cites that in “Valdebebas they have never feared Barça as a rival in the race for the still Borussia Dortmund player. The meetings held with Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, have always been with another objective, which is none other than the signing of Mazraoui, the Ajax winger, a contract more than on track”.

Florentino’s main offer was that Haland wait one more year to give continuity to the great moment of Karim Benzemabut Haaland sentenced that he wants to go out this summer, where he will arrive, unless something strange happens, along with Kylian Mbappeforming a dream duo at the Santiago Bernabéu.

– Dortmund’s rush and Real Madrid’s plan –

In the other side, Sport reports that at “Borussia It is urgent for him to close the operation as soon as possible to make it public and for it to be reflected in the club’s price on the Stock Exchange, transferring his star to revalue his shares”; Haaland’s replacement would be Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

In Madrid they announce that to close the signing of Haaland, the Real will sell to hazard, Jović, Ceballos, as well as the loaned Brahim Díaz. In the same way, the departures of Marcelo, Isco and Bale will free salary mass for the arrival of both galactic.

For his part, the agent Raiola He has been positive in the meetings held with the white team, so his role in the transfer will not be a problem since he will have a commission that is more than happy with him