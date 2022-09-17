Real Madrid: Neymar puts a layer in the Vinicius Jr controversy

Football – Real Madrid

PSG: Neymar puts a layer in the Vinicius Jr controversy

Vinicius Junior is in top form with Real Madrid and celebrates each of his goals by dancing. It is this celebration that is currently causing controversy in Spain because it annoys the opponents of the twirling Brazilian. The Madrid native is also the target of several hateful and racist messages, but he can count on the support of his friend Neymar.

As Neymar, Vinicius Junior can sometimes annoy his opponents because of his unrivaled technique which allows him to keep the ball in complicated situations. In addition to his talent, it is now his celebration of each of his goals, a dance at the corner post, which is causing controversy on the other side of the Pyrenees. And while the controversy swells before the Madrid derby, the striker of PSG dreams that his national team-mate will score againstAtlético de Madrid this Sunday.

Só eu acordei querendo que o @vinijr faça gol amanhã? 🤔#BailaViniJr — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 17, 2022

Neymar supports Vinicius

In a tweet published this Saturday, the star of the PSG gave a layer about the controversy around Vinicius Junior. ” Am I the only one waking up wanting to see Vini score a goal tomorrow? #BailaViniJr » posted Neymar. Koke should appreciate.

