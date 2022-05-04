Real Madrid or Manchester City? Salah has no doubts and confesses the rival he wants to face in the Champions League final

2022-05-03

Mohammed Salah He did not hide his desire for revenge and confessed that he wants to play against him real Madrid in the Champions League final to be played on May 28 in Paris.

The Egyptian is one of the most important players that the Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp and, after removing the Villarreal, attended the English media to talk about his favorite rival.

”If I’m honest, I want to play against Real Madrid. City are a good team and we have already played against them several times this season. I want to play against Real Madrid because we lost a final against them. And I want to win this time,” the striker told BT Sport.

And it is that Salah He still hasn’t forgotten what happened that night on May 26, 2018 when the Whites beat the ‘Reds’ in kyiv with a goal of Benzema and a double of bale (3-1). The discount for Liverpool marked it Sadio Mane.

It should be remembered that the ‘Pharaoh’ was unable to finish that match, as he injured his shoulder in a Sergio Ramos that will go down in the history of the great controversies of the Champions League finals, since Anfield considered that this foul was intentionally caused by the now former Madrid defender.