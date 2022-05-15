Real Madrid or PSG? Kylian Mbappé’s plan to announce the final decision on his future

2022-05-15

Few days left to know the fate of Kylian Mbappe ahead of the 2022-23 season. At the moment, the French striker has yet to announce the final decision on his future.

Mbappe he runs out of contract next month and has not renewed his contract with the PSG. On the other hand, the real Madrid of Florentino Pérez dream of his arrival.

The question that many ask is: When Mbappe will you announce your future?

International media speculate that Mbappe will reveal details about his future at the gala of the National Union of Professional Soccer Players (UNFP), which will take place this Sunday.

Kylian and the template PSG traveled to Doha for promotional reasons and all eyes will be on the French striker. And it is that in 2019, he did take advantage of the act to acknowledge his doubts about the PSG and be loved by him real Madridso it is expected to do the same this Sunday.

“I think it is time to have more responsibility. Maybe I’ll be happy in Paris, but maybe somewhere else, with a new project, too,” she said at the time.