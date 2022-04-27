Real Madrid or PSG? The date on which Mbappé will officially announce his final decision

2022-04-25

Kylian Mbappe is getting closer to ending his relationship with the PSG and he still does not renew his contract, which ends in June, that is, in just over a month.

The French striker remains firm in his position of not revealing his future as a professional, but what is clear is that he has two options: PSG either Real Madrid.

Last Saturday, Mbappe was crowned with PSG in the French League and many thought that the striker was going to communicate the decision about his future, but it was not like that.

Mbappe They will not make their future official until the end of the season in France, that is, it will be until after May 21, the date on which they will play the last game of the French league.

Before that date, Kylian will not speak out of total respect for the PSGwho is working hard to renew his contract, reports Brand Journal.