Real Madrid or PSG? The date on which Mbappé will officially announce his final decision
2022-04-25
Kylian Mbappe is getting closer to ending his relationship with the PSG and he still does not renew his contract, which ends in June, that is, in just over a month.
The French striker remains firm in his position of not revealing his future as a professional, but what is clear is that he has two options: PSG either Real Madrid.
Last Saturday, Mbappe was crowned with PSG in the French League and many thought that the striker was going to communicate the decision about his future, but it was not like that.
See: Real Madrid has reached an agreement for the signing of defender Antonio Rüdiger
Mbappe They will not make their future official until the end of the season in France, that is, it will be until after May 21, the date on which they will play the last game of the French league.
Before that date, Kylian will not speak out of total respect for the PSGwho is working hard to renew his contract, reports Brand Journal.
The PSG and the family of Kylian Mbappe They held a meeting in Doha about the forward’s future, confirmed the sports director of the Parisian club Leonardo, adding that the renewal is “still under reflection”, due to the interest in the player from teams like the Real Madrid.
“Yes, there were negotiations in Doha, we met,” Leonardo told the Canal+ microphone.
Also: Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez define Real Madrid 2022-23. The signings, sales and the untouchables
On the other hand, on the same Saturday, Mbappe He made statements about his future, but left everything up in the air.
He was asked if it will be his last title with the PSG Y Mbappe replied: “Nothing has changed and I have nothing more to say. Maybe I’ll stay and we won’t win anything.”
Mbappe He arrived at PSG in 2017 from Monaco for 180 million euros, the second most expensive signing in history.
According to the Spanish press, the clan Mbappe I’d be trying to get more money out of real Madrid for a transfer, something that the player’s family and representatives have denied.