Real Madrid or PSG? The deadline that Kylian Mbappé has to decide his future

2022-02-22

The moment of truth is drawing near Kylian Mbappe, French footballer who is between two clubs: Real Madrid or PSG.

In Spain they assure that there is already a deadline for Mbappe decide your future, whether to stay in Paris or sign with the Real Madrid, something you wished for last year.

As highlighted Sport This Tuesday, in the month of March, everything will be defined. The PSG has made you an irresistible financial offer and they know that, for money, Mbappe should choose to continue in France.

On the other hand, in the Real Madrid they trust that the player will end up arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu for the following season.

PSG and Real Madrid They will meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 9, where the French arrive with a 1-0 lead. After this crossing Mbappe he would be making the most important decision in his career.

Mbappe He seemed to have it all done with the white club and it would be difficult for him to change his mind, although it is true that the Frenchman is doubting. From the environment closest to him, it is ensured that Kylian He has not signed anything for any club and that his decision is approaching. The answer would be given before March 15.

THE PSG DEMANDS

The paris st germain wants to know as soon as possible the decision of Mbappebecause in case of going to the Real Madrid you will have to prepare the season in another way.