Real Madrid receives news that could hit it hard ahead of the classic against Barcelona!

2022-03-15

Real Madrid live one of the sweetest moments of the season. They are leaders in La Liga with a considerable advantage over second place, which is Seville. Besides, they continue to compete in Europe after throwing the PSG of the Champions League.

your goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois every time it gets bigger, the defense with everything and the absences, Carlo Ancelotti they have been able to fix them, the midfield is more established and the forwards are effective.

However, since Chamartin Not so positive news comes out, this days after the great Spanish classic where the Barcelona seriously threaten a Real Madrid that arrives with the spirits for the skies.

Spanish media ensure that the French Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy they have very difficult to reach the duel against the culé team due to two muscular problems.