Real Madrid remembers Chicharito as a Champions League ‘hero’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 10.04.2022 14:57:59





While the Mexican National Team tries to erase him in every possible way and blatantly ignores him, Real Madrid pays tribute to Chicharito Hernández on your list champions league heroes in the quarterfinal round, recalling his most emblematic goal with the white shirt in 2015.

In his only season with the Merengues, Javier Hernández Balcázar scored the goal with which they eliminated Atlético de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which fired the Mexican that night with a standing ovation and chanting “Chicharito” when he was substituted almost on the hour, breaking down in tears after the whistle blew before the hug of Keylor Navas.

The Spaniards uploaded to Instagram a count of 10 unforgettable goals in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, putting CH14 as first. This is about the game against Chelsea next Tuesday the 12th, in which the Whites arrive with a 3-1 aggregate advantage after a superb performance by Karim Benzema.

Figures of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario, as well as Gareth Bale, Ángel di María, Gonzalo Higuaín and Isco, among others, appear in this count. Just an hour after its publication, the video added 250 thousand likes.

How many goals did Chicharito score at Real Madrid?

In the Season 2014-2015 Chicharito Hernández scored nine goals, of which seven were in LaLiga, with doubles against Deportivo La Coruña and Celta de Vigo, both visiting. To this is added an entry in the Copa del Rey and another in the Champions League, which is the one previously mentioned in this note against Atlético de Madrid.