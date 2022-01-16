Real Madrid rules Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and wins the 12th Spanish Super Cup: another trophy for Ancelotti | First page

Real Madrid rules Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and wins the 12th Spanish Super Cup in its history, another trophy for Carlo Ancelotti, the first since his return to Spain. At 19.30, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, where the competition has been transferred, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao they played there the final, after having ousted Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively, in the two semifinals: ends 2-0 with the goals of Modric and Benzema on a penalty, due to a hand ball by Yeray, before the red to Militao and the penalty missed by Raul Garcia. The Final Four of the competition, which confronted the two finalists of the 2020/21 King’s Cup and the first two of the 2020/21 Liga, has therefore reached its final act: Real succeeds in the roll of honor at the Athletic Bilbao, who won the 2021 edition of the Spanish Super Cup by beating Barcelona, ​​the club with the most successes, 13, 3-2 against the 12 of Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti also beats Marcelino.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Vazquez (from 91 ‘Nacho) Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo (from 64 ‘Valverde), Benzema, Vinicus Junior (from 86’ Marcelo)

Athletic Bilbao (4-4-2): Unai Simon; de Marcos, Yeray, Martinez, Balenziaga (from 58 ‘Berchiche); Berenguern (from 46 ‘N. Williams), Garcia, Zarraga (from 58’ Vesga), Muniain (from 81 ‘Serrano); Sancet (from 58 ‘Raul Garcia), I. Williams.

h 19.30 Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao 2-0 – 36 ‘Modric (R), 52 pens. Benzema (R). Expelled at 89 ‘Militao (R), Raul Garcia misses a penalty

THE CHRONICLE:

90‘+3‘- End the match; 12th Super Cup for Real Madrid.

89 ‘RAUL GARCIA WRONGS THE PENALTY – Penalty missed by Basque Raul Garcia, para Courtois-

87 ‘PENALTY FOR THE ATHLETIC – Militao’s hand ball in the area, revised by the VAR: the referee awards the penalty and expels the Brazilian.

76 ‘ – Raul Garcia receives a sensational cross and hits the ball with a good header towards the goal that slips wide just beyond the right post.

52 ‘DOUBLE REAL, BENZEMA! – The Frenchman converts the penalty of the encore, Unai Simon intercepts but does not hold back.

50 ‘PENALTY FOR REAL – Referee Cesar Soto is recalled to the VAR and assigns a penalty to Real for handball in the area by Yeray.

46 ‘- Go to recovery.

45 + 1′- The first half ends.

45 ‘- Sancet wastes a great chance inside the small area: the ball ends up high, albeit slightly.

36 ‘GOAL OF REAL, MODRIC! Nice exchange between Rodrygo and the Croatian, with the latter finding the mirror wide open and punishing by placing the ball on the right.

16 ‘- Benzema controls a precise through ball inside the area, shoots the blow but Unai SImon saves with a miracle.

3 ‘ – Yeray managed to block Rodrygo’s sudden shot on the goal line.

1‘- Race at the start.