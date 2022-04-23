Real Madrid says “no” to Mbappé’s last millionaire request for his signing
Kylian Mbappe has little time to make a decision about his future: He stays in the PSG or go to Real Madrid.
It is not something new the great desire that you have shown Mbappe for becoming a soccer player real Madridbut PSG He is reluctant to let him go and has been offered million-dollar contracts.
This Friday new information has come to light in relation to the possible signing of the French striker by the white team.
As reported “COPE’s Big Game” by collaborator Guillem Balagué, Mbappe has moved away from real Madrid by the last request of the French attacker.
According to journalist Guillem Balagué, Mbappe I would have asked the real Madrid 100 million euros more than what they had already agreed. The response from the merengue club was negative.
For now, this is closer to a possible renewal of Mbappe with the Paris Saint Germain.
WHAT MADRID OFFERS
A few days ago they revealed that the whites would offer Kylian Mbappe a salary of 50 million euros per season, that is, 100 million gross, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The offer of real Madrid would mean duplicating the French striker’s current agreement with PSG, where Mbappe He is the third best paid of the team with 26 million euros per year, which means 2,220,000 per month.
The real Madrid It is the club with the most salary margin to be able to sign this coming summer in the Spanish League. A total of 739 million euros. Money is not a problem.
WHAT THEY SAY AT PSG
to the coach of PSGMauricio Pochettino, would like to “keep” Kylian Mbappe “all the time”, even “on vacation”, he joked this Friday, on the eve of a match that could serve his team to win a Ligue 1 against Lens.
“Being selfish, I would like to keep him with me, all the time, take him on vacation, have him at home,” the coach responded with a smile to a question about the role he could play to keep the star, whose contract is ending.
“We would like to keep him for a long time, the club would be delighted, it is clear that everyone thinks it would be important for him to stay,” Pochettino added.
“But it is a decision of the player, the club and the different parties”, explained the coach about Mbappe.