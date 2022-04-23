Real Madrid says “no” to Mbappé’s last millionaire request for his signing

2022-04-22

Kylian Mbappe has little time to make a decision about his future: He stays in the PSG or go to Real Madrid. It is not something new the great desire that you have shown Mbappe for becoming a soccer player real Madridbut PSG He is reluctant to let him go and has been offered million-dollar contracts. See: Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez define Real Madrid 2022-23. The signings, sales and the untouchables This Friday new information has come to light in relation to the possible signing of the French striker by the white team. As reported “COPE’s Big Game” by collaborator Guillem Balagué, Mbappe has moved away from real Madrid by the last request of the French attacker.

According to journalist Guillem Balagué, Mbappe I would have asked the real Madrid 100 million euros more than what they had already agreed. The response from the merengue club was negative. For now, this is closer to a possible renewal of Mbappe with the Paris Saint Germain. WHAT MADRID OFFERS A few days ago they revealed that the whites would offer Kylian Mbappe a salary of 50 million euros per season, that is, 100 million gross, according to Mundo Deportivo.