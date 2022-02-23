Real Madrid sets expiration date on Carletto: surprise ultimatum

















We have been predicting Don Balon a chain of disappointments of the merengue parish with the decisions it is making Carlo Ancelottiespecially in the matches played in 2022. The team is showing a very worrying dependency on Vinicius Júnior and Karim Benzema and currently they are the footballers of the squad to whom the transalpine coach is entrusted to reverse the delicate situation that he is going through at the head of the white team.

It is true that the Real Madrid The league championship is very well on track after the last setback of the Sevillebut even so, the board has many doubts about Ancelotti’s ability to lead the white project next season and for this reason it has come to lightThe way in which the Reggiolo coach could not only clear up those doubts, but establish himself as the white orchestra conductor in 22/23: win the Champions League.

‘Carletto’ arrived at Concha Espina last summer with a complicated mission after a blank year in terms of titles. However, although the course began in an extremely hopeful way for the white fans, these decisions mentioned are changing the state of happiness that was lived in Chamartin until not long ago and, with it, the figure of the coach has been called into question.

Hence, the high white spheres are willing to do without Ancelotti as the course ends if the Italian fails to win the Champions Leaguea task that Real Madrid has very uphill: first the whites will have to overcome the adverse result harvested in Paris at the Bernabéu and, later, the team will still have to overcome two other obstacles to be able to play the final in Saint Petersburg on May 28.

Definitely, Ancelotti You already know what is the order imposed by the directive of the Real Madrid to be able to convince and continue to command the merengue dressing room next season. If not, even if the team finally wins LaLiga, It will be difficult for him to keep his position at Concha Espina, even more so if other coaches such as Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag or Roberto Martínez come within range..