Real Madrid sets the ‘example’ for Mexico and remembers “Chicharito” as a hero in the Champions League

The current LA Galaxy striker, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, has been on the lips of all the fans and the press, after being completely ignored by the Mexican National Team and Gerardo Martino, despite maintaining a positive goalscoring record in MLS.

While El Tri’s social networks make no mention of their all-time top scorer, Real Madrid has set the example, and recalled one of the most emblematic goals of the merengue team in the Champions League, scored precisely by the Chivas youth squad.

Read also: LA Galaxy: ‘Chicharito’ and his dedication to the fans after the triumph in the ‘Traffic Classic’

Through the official Instagram account, Real Madrid shared the video of that goal against Atlético de Madrid, which meant the white team qualified for the semifinals of the most important club tournament in the world.

On that magical night, Javier Hernández finished a great individual play by Cristiano Ronaldo, who overflowed from the right wing, combining with James Rodríguez and assisting the Mexican striker, so that he pushed the ball to the bottom of the mattress goal.

Chicharito scored a total of 9 goals with the Real Madrid shirt in the 2014/2015 season, seven were in La Liga, one more in the Copa del Rey, and the most important of all was the aforementioned against Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League League.