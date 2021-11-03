Sports

Real Madrid – Shakhtar Donetsk: 2-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.20:34

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.20:34

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card.20:33

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:33

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:33

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Shot rejected. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Antônio.20:33

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Shot saved. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Manor Solomon.20:31

  • 89 ‘

    Shot saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.20:31

  • 88 ‘

    Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:28

  • 88 ‘

    Foul by Marcos Antônio (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:28

  • 87 ‘

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:27

  • 87 ‘

    Foul by Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:27

  • 86 ‘

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho replaces Fernando.20:26

  • 85 ‘

    Shot saved. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.20:25

  • 84 ‘

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Manor Solomon.20:34

  • 83 ‘

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:23

  • 83 ‘

    Foul by Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:23

  • 83 ‘

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:23

  • 83 ‘

    Foul by Marlon Santos (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:25

  • 82 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.20:22

  • 80 ‘

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Heorhii Sudakov replaces Taras Stepanenko.20:22

  • 79 ‘

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.20:19

  • 79 ‘

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos Bonfim replaces Tetê.20:22

  • 79 ‘

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marcos Antônio replaces Alan Patrick.20:22

  • 79 ‘

    Failed attempt. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.20:20

  • 77 ‘

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Taras Stepanenko.20:21

  • 77 ‘

    Shot rejected. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.20:17

  • 75 ‘

    Failed attempt. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alan Patrick.20:15

  • 75 ‘

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).20:14

  • 75 ‘

    Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.20:14

  • 72 ‘

    Shot rejected. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.20:13

  • 71 ‘

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Manor Solomon replaces Mykhailo Mudryk.20:11

  • 70 ‘

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:10

  • 70 ‘

    Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:11

  • 70 ‘

    Shot rejected. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maycon.20:10

  • 66 ‘

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Daniel Carvajal.20:06

  • 66 ‘

    Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).20:06

  • 66 ‘

    Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.20:06

  • 65 ‘

    Hand ball by Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:04

  • 63 ‘

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.20:02

  • 63 ‘

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).20:02

  • 63 ‘

    Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:02

  • 61 ‘

    Goals! Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.20:01

  • 59 ‘

    Shot saved. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.19:59

  • 54 ‘

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:53

  • 54 ‘

    Foul by Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:53

  • 53 ‘

    Shot rejected. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.19:54

  • 50 ‘

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).19:50

  • 50 ‘

    Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:50

  • 48 ‘

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:48

  • 48 ‘

    Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:48

  • 47 ‘

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:46

  • 47 ‘

    Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:47

  • 47 ‘

    Shot rejected. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tetê.19:47

  • 46 ‘

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:46

  • 46 ‘

    Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:46

  • Second Half begins Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.19:45

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.19:30

  • 45 ‘

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.19:29

  • 45 ‘

    Shot saved. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Alan Patrick.19:30

  • 44 ‘

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).19:28

  • 44 ‘

    Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:28

  • 43 ‘

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:27

  • 43 ‘

    Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:27

  • 43 ‘

    Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.19:27

  • 41 ‘

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:26

  • 41 ‘

    Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:26

  • 39 ‘

    Goals! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the center of the box to the crossbar. Assisted by Alan Patrick.19:26

  • 39 ‘

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:23

  • 38 ‘

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).19:23

  • 38 ‘

    Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:23

  • 35 ‘

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).19:19

  • 35 ‘

    Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:19

  • 34 ‘

    Failed attempt. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.19:18

  • 32 ‘

    Failed attempt. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.19:17

  • 24 ‘

    Shot saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.19:10

  • 22 ‘

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).19:07

  • 22 ‘

    Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:07

  • 21 ‘

    Offside. Mykola Matvienko tries a through ball, but Ismaily is caught offside.19:06

  • 17 ‘

    Shot saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.19:02

  • 14 ‘

    Goals! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.18:59

  • 12 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.18:57

  • 10 ‘

    Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tetê.18:55

  • 9 ‘

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).18:53

  • 9 ‘

    Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.18:53

  • 8 ‘

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.18:52

  • 8 ‘

    Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).18:52

  • 7 ‘

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).18:51

  • 7 ‘

    Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.18:51

  • 7 ‘

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marlon Santos.19:03

  • 5 ‘

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Anatolii Trubin.19:03

  • 5 ‘

    Shot saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.18:52

  • 3 ‘

    Foul by Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:03

  • 3 ‘

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:03

  • 2′

    Shot rejected. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.18:47

  • First half begins.18:45

  • The formations have been announced and the players are warming up18:41

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
    City: Madrid
    Capacity: 81044 spectators18:41

