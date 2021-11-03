Real Madrid – Shakhtar Donetsk: 2-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.20:34

90 ‘+ 4’ Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.20:34

90 ‘+ 3’ Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card.20:33

90 ‘+ 3’ Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:33

90 ‘+ 3’ Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:33

90 ‘+ 3’ Shot rejected. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Antônio.20:33

90 ‘+ 1’ Shot saved. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Manor Solomon.20:31

89 ‘ Shot saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.20:31

88 ‘ Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:28

88 ‘ Foul by Marcos Antônio (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:28

87 ‘ Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:27

87 ‘ Foul by Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:27

86 ‘ Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho replaces Fernando.20:26

85 ‘ Shot saved. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.20:25

84 ‘ Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Manor Solomon.20:34

83 ‘ Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:23

83 ‘ Foul by Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:23

83 ‘ Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:23

83 ‘ Foul by Marlon Santos (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:25

82 ‘ Failed attempt. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.20:22

80 ‘ Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Heorhii Sudakov replaces Taras Stepanenko.20:22

79 ‘ Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.20:19

79 ‘ Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos Bonfim replaces Tetê.20:22

79 ‘ Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marcos Antônio replaces Alan Patrick.20:22

79 ‘ Failed attempt. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.20:20

77 ‘ Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Taras Stepanenko.20:21

77 ‘ Shot rejected. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.20:17

75 ‘ Failed attempt. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alan Patrick.20:15

75 ‘ Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).20:14

75 ‘ Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.20:14

72 ‘ Shot rejected. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.20:13

71 ‘ Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Manor Solomon replaces Mykhailo Mudryk.20:11

70 ‘ Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:10

70 ‘ Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:11

70 ‘ Shot rejected. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maycon.20:10

66 ‘ Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Daniel Carvajal.20:06

66 ‘ Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).20:06

66 ‘ Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.20:06

65 ‘ Hand ball by Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:04

63 ‘ Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.20:02

63 ‘ Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).20:02

63 ‘ Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:02

61 ‘ Goals! Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.20:01

59 ‘ Shot saved. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.19:59

54 ‘ Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:53

54 ‘ Foul by Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:53

53 ‘ Shot rejected. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.19:54

50 ‘ Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).19:50

50 ‘ Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:50

48 ‘ Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:48

48 ‘ Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:48

47 ‘ Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:46

47 ‘ Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:47

47 ‘ Shot rejected. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tetê.19:47

46 ‘ Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:46

46 ‘ Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:46

Second Half begins Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.19:45

45 ‘+ 1’ First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.19:30

45 ‘ Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.19:29

45 ‘ Shot saved. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Alan Patrick.19:30

44 ‘ Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).19:28

44 ‘ Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:28

43 ‘ Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:27

43 ‘ Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:27

43 ‘ Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.19:27

41 ‘ Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:26

41 ‘ Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:26

39 ‘ Goals! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the center of the box to the crossbar. Assisted by Alan Patrick.19:26

39 ‘ Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:23

38 ‘ Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).19:23

38 ‘ Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:23

35 ‘ Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).19:19

35 ‘ Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:19

34 ‘ Failed attempt. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.19:18

32 ‘ Failed attempt. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.19:17

24 ‘ Shot saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.19:10

22 ‘ Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).19:07

22 ‘ Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:07

21 ‘ Offside. Mykola Matvienko tries a through ball, but Ismaily is caught offside.19:06

17 ‘ Shot saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.19:02

14 ‘ Goals! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.18:59

12 ‘ Failed attempt. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.18:57

10 ‘ Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tetê.18:55

9 ‘ Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).18:53

9 ‘ Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.18:53

8 ‘ Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.18:52

8 ‘ Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).18:52

7 ‘ Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).18:51

7 ‘ Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.18:51

7 ‘ Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marlon Santos.19:03

5 ‘ Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Anatolii Trubin.19:03

5 ‘ Shot saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.18:52

3 ‘ Foul by Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:03

3 ‘ Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:03

2′ Shot rejected. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.18:47

First half begins.18:45

The formations have been announced and the players are warming up18:41