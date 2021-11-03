Real Madrid – Shakhtar Donetsk: 2-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.20:34
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.20:34
Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card.20:33
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:33
Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:33
Shot rejected. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Antônio.20:33
Shot saved. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Manor Solomon.20:31
Shot saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.20:31
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:28
Foul by Marcos Antônio (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:28
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:27
Foul by Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:27
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho replaces Fernando.20:26
Shot saved. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.20:25
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Manor Solomon.20:34
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:23
Foul by Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:23
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:23
Foul by Marlon Santos (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:25
Failed attempt. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.20:22
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Heorhii Sudakov replaces Taras Stepanenko.20:22
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.20:19
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos Bonfim replaces Tetê.20:22
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marcos Antônio replaces Alan Patrick.20:22
Failed attempt. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.20:20
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Taras Stepanenko.20:21
Shot rejected. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.20:17
Failed attempt. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alan Patrick.20:15
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).20:14
Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.20:14
Shot rejected. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.20:13
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Manor Solomon replaces Mykhailo Mudryk.20:11
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.20:10
Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:11
Shot rejected. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maycon.20:10
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Daniel Carvajal.20:06
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).20:06
Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.20:06
Hand ball by Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk).20:04
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.20:02
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).20:02
Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:02
Goals! Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.20:01
Shot saved. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.19:59
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:53
Foul by Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:53
Shot rejected. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.19:54
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).19:50
Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:50
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:48
Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:48
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:46
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:47
Shot rejected. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tetê.19:47
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:46
Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:46
Second Half begins Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.19:45
First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.19:30
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.19:29
Shot saved. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Alan Patrick.19:30
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).19:28
Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:28
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:27
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:27
Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.19:27
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:26
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:26
Goals! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the center of the box to the crossbar. Assisted by Alan Patrick.19:26
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:23
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).19:23
Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:23
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).19:19
Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:19
Failed attempt. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.19:18
Failed attempt. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.19:17
Shot saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.19:10
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).19:07
Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.19:07
Offside. Mykola Matvienko tries a through ball, but Ismaily is caught offside.19:06
Shot saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.19:02
Goals! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.18:59
Failed attempt. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.18:57
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tetê.18:55
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).18:53
Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.18:53
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.18:52
Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).18:52
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).18:51
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in his own half.18:51
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marlon Santos.19:03
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Anatolii Trubin.19:03
Shot saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.18:52
Foul by Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk).19:03
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.19:03
Shot rejected. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.18:47
First half begins.18:45
The formations have been announced and the players are warming up18:41
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
City: Madrid
Capacity: 81044 spectators18:41