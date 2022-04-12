Real Madrid suffered to bury champion Chelsea and advance to the Champions League semi-finals!

2022-04-12

– THE MATCH IS OVER! Real Madrid reaches the semifinals of the Champions League after eliminating Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate. The whites fell at home 2-3. Benzema and Rodrygo scored for the locals. 122′ Madrid is going to take him with suffering. 121′ Pulisic’s foul on Ceballos in the center of the field and Madrid breathes. 120′ THREE MORE MINUTES! 119 & # 39; Bitten shot by Jorginho and Madrid is saved again. Benzema is gone, the Frenchman is molten and Ancelotti no longer has any changes. 118 & # 39; Chelsea is involved in the Madrid field. Carvajal was booked. 116′ MADRID IS SAVED! James crosses and Havertz connects and his header goes just above the arc. 115′ Vinicius left and Dani Ceballos entered. The Brazilian is praised. 114′ POWERFUL SHOT FROM ZIYECH AND SAVE COURTOIS! 113′ Yellow card for Tuchel. The DT claimed a push from Rodrygo on Rudiger, but the referee did not give him the foul. 112 & # 39; Chelsea touches but does not carry the danger of before. 110′ Chelsea starts to play with the clock. Only 10 minutes to meet the semifinalist. 109′ Yellow card for Havertz for a foul against Alaba. 108 & # 39; Tuchel despairs on the bench due to a loss of the ball. 106 & # 39; Saúl entered for Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho for Kovacic at Chelsea. 105′ THE SECOND OVERTIME BEGINS!

– END OF THE FIRST EXTRA TIME! 105′ Rudiger went on the attack looking for a tie on aggregate. 103′ Camavina’s shot from the front that goes up. 102 ‘Yellow for Ziyech who just entered for a foul against Lucas. 100′ Courtois keeps the ball after a Chelsea corner. 99′ Kanté left for Ziyech at Chelsea.

96′ Benzema scores with a header after connecting a center from Vinicius and makes it 2-3 and 5-4 on aggregate. Madrid is going to the next phase. 95′ GOOOOOOOLLLL OF THE REAAAALLL MAAADRRRIIDDDD! 94 & # 39; Lucas and Havertz got involved by the band. The referee arrives to calm down and the fans turn on. 93′ Reece James tried from outside the area and Courtois only made views. 90′ BEGIN THE FIRST EXTRA TIME!

– VILLARREAL KILLED BAYERN MUNICH! The Spanish team reaches the semifinals after drawing 1-1 in the second leg and their great victory in the first leg by 0-1 (1-2).

– WAS OVER! Real Madrid and Chelsea go to extra time. The whites lose it 1-3, but on aggregate the tie persists 4-4. 94 ‘ Well, it seems that we will go to overtime. 93′ PULISIC SHOT AND MADRID IS SAVED! 91′ Yellow for Cambivinga in Madrid. – VILLARREAL GOAL! Chukwueze scores 1-1 against Bayern Munich in minute 88 after a deadly counterattack and the Spanish team is advancing to the semis with 1-2 on aggregate. 90′ FOUR MORE MINUTES ARE ADDED. 88 & # 39; And Madrid took refuge in his field again. Chelsea don’t want extra time. 86 & # 39; Nacho can no longer and leaves the field due to injury. Enter Lucas Vazquez. 84 & # 39; Vinicius wanted to get to the kitchen, but he advances the ball and Mendy keeps it. Madrid looks better in these final minutes. 82 & # 39; Werner left and Pulisic entered Chelsea.

81′ Great pass from Modric with three fingers to Rodrygo and the Brazilian hits him first to score 1-3 (global 4-4). 80′ GOOOOOOOLLLLL REAL MAAADRIIIDDDDD!

78′ MADRID IS SAVED! Silva’s front after the corner and Courtpis turn to avoid Chelsea’s room.

75 ‘ Great play by Timo Werner who leaves Casemiro on the ground, cuts to remove Alaba and shoots to beat Courtois under pressure from Carvajal. Chelsea is turning the series around 0-3 and on aggregate 3-4. 74′ GOOOOOOOLLLL OF CHEEEEELSEAAAAAA!

73′ Change in Madrid: Kroos leaves for Camavinga. 72′ Werner’s past center looking for Havertz. 70′ Ancelotti still hasn’t moved the bench. 68′ Yellow card for Fede Valverde. The second admonished for Madrid. 66′ HEAD TO THE POST OF BENZEMA AND CHELSEA IS SAVED!

65′ CANCELED! There is a hand from Marcos Alonso at the time of the second shot and Chelsea’s goal does not count. We continue 0-2 and on aggregate 3-3. 64′ THE PLAY IS BEING REVIEWED BY THE VAR! 63′ Counterattack by the Blues that Kanté starts and plays for Marcos Alonso who shoots, the ball hits Carvajal and takes the rebound to win with the right to beat Courtois. Chelsea wins 0-3 and on aggregate 3-4. 62′ GOOOOOOOLLLLL OF CHELSEAAAAAAA! 59′ UUUFF! Mendy’s center that goes through the entire small area and does not find an auctioneer. 57 & # 39; It is a brutal danger for Chelsea when he approaches Courtois’s goal. Madrid does not defend so well. 55′ KROOS FREE THROW AND MENDY FLY TO AVOID THE GOAL! – BAYERN MUNICH GOAL! Lewandowski makes it 1-0 over Villarreal in the 52nd minute, after taking advantage of a poor start. (1-1 on aggregate)

53′ UUUUYYY! Benzema could not connect a center from Carvajal. The Frenchman had it all but he failed against the mark of James and Thiago. 52 & # 39; The “Blues” are only one point away from turning the series around.

51′ Anotonio Rudiger scores with a header after a corner and makes it 0-2 against Real Madrid. With this result we are going to the lengthening. fifty’ GOOOOOOOOLLLL OF CHELSEAAAAAA! 48 ‘Madrid put in his field. Touch and press Chelsea. 46′ SAVIOR NACHO! Mason Mount’s hot cross and the center-back’s leg appears to deflect the ball when Werner was waiting to finish off. Four. Five’ START THE SECOND HALF!

– TO THE REST! Chelsea wins it by the minimum against Real Madrid (0-1, global 3-2). Bayern and Villarreal remain goalless and with this result the ‘Yellow Submarine’ would be giving the big surprise. 45+1′ Madrid does not react. Chelsea will go into the break with that advantage. 45′ Only one more minute is played. 44′ Free kick wasted for Chelsea. He promised for more that set piece play. 43′ Bad pass from Alaba to Mendy at the start and Ancelotti gets upset in his technical area. 42′ Clash between Vinicius and Loftus-Cheek. Tuchel calls for the foul, the referee does not whistle and the game is stopped to attend to the Chelsea player. 40 & # 39; In Munich everything is the same. Bayern cannot pierce Villarreal’s goal. 38 & # 39; And Benzema took the yellow card for protesting. The Bernabéu is desperate.

36′ 53 against 47 percent Chelsea’s possession over the whites. 3. 4′ WOW! Rudiger’s whiplash from outside the area that opened to the side. Courtois jumped in just in case. 33 & # 39; The ball does not last long for Madrid, it leaves possession to Chelsea. 31′ Casemiro’s right that goes to the clouds. They didn’t talk to Modric on that play.

30′ Benzema has to go down to have contact with the ball and set up the counterattack. 28 & # 39; The ball belongs to Chelsea, Madrid only sees it pass, they cannot combine three passes in a row. 27′ Kovacic’s shot that goes up. Chelsea attacks on James’s right wing. 25 & # 39; Bayern and Villarreal continue 0-0. The Spanish have the advantage of 0-1 in the first leg. 23′ The danger passes in the Chelsea area after the corner kick. 22′ YOOOOOO! Shot by Benzema that Silva deflects with his head and there is a corner. Madrid was close to equalizing. 20 & # 39; Real Madrid is having a bad time now. Chelsea went on the attack. 18 ‘Mason Mount’s shot that Courtois stops. The Belgian asks his centrals for more concentration.

16′ Mason Mount scores for the English after an assist from Timo Werner. Right that Courtois could not stop. 0-1 (aggregate 3-2). fifteen’ CHELSEAAAA GOOOOOOLLLLL!

13′ Rudiger’s header that goes over after connecting a corner. eleven’ UP BENZEMA’S FREE KICK! 10′ Dangerous free kick for Madrid. Vinicius was fouled by James, who is looking at the yellow card and may be the first here. 8 & # 39; The game remains goalless both at the Bernabéu and at the Allianz Arena. 6 & # 39; Good combination of Benzema and Vinicius on the wing. How do these two understand each other? He ended up closing James. 5 & ​​# 39; The Madrid fans mess with goalkeeper Mendy every time he touches the ball. 3 & # 39; Shot looking for Valverde and Kovacic arrives just to cut. 2 & # 39; Dominate Chelsea at the Bernabéu looking for the miracle. 1 & # 39; Chelsea playing in yellow and Madrid in their traditional white. – THE BALL MOVED! Real Madrid and Chelsea are already facing each other for the pass to the semifinals of the Champions League. Bayern also plays the pass against Villarreal.

– The anthem of the Champions League is already sung. All ready! – The protagonists come out to the lawn of the Bernabéu! – Isco has replied to a Twitter user who accuses him of being the ‘mole’ that leaks Real Madrid’s 11th and for that reason the club publishes the line-up up to two hours before.

– Enzo Francescoli He is at the Bernabeu. “Madrid in the Champions League is very difficult to stop. Karim Benzema is in a spectacular state. Fede Valverde will play a great game, for sure. It is a great pride for the Uruguayans”, he said for Movistar.

– At Chelsea, the sensitive loss is the Belgian Romelu Lukaku due to injury. – It should be remembered that Militao lost the duel due to suspension and Nacho played instead. – We are only 15 minutes away from the start of the match at the Bernabéu.

The real Madrid tackles the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League today as favorite against Chelseaafter their 1-3 victory in London thanks to a great display from the French Karim Benzema.

Confirmed lineups Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema and Vinicius.

Chelsea: mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Loftus-Cheek, Werner, and Havertz.