Entertainment

Real Madrid supporters launch a petition for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Real Madrid had a nice transfer window with several arrivals, but it’s not enough for the fans. The dozens of fans of Meringue present in Los Angeles asked Florentino Perez for an additional recruit and not just anyone.

Real Madrid seem to have completed their transfer window. The workforce has been reduced and reinforcements have arrived with Aurélien Tchouaméni and Antonio Rüdiger in the lead. However, the supporters hope for a last legendary arrival for this summer.

During his autograph signing in Los Angeles, Florentino Pérez received huge foot calls from his fans for a Cristiano Ronaldo return. All slipped to him “Presi, blessings, please bring Cristiano back.

Beyond the obvious sporting aspect, it is above all that they do not want to see CR7 commit to Atlético de Madrid. Perez took his remarks with a smile and only responded to further demands for another Champions League win. “We will do everything for“, simply replied the Madrid leader.

From Sunday, a first peak awaits its players with the pre-season Clasico against FC Barcelona in Las Vegas. A way to test its workforce a few weeks before the resumption of La Liga.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ana de Armas improves any movie and these are the tests

9 mins ago

His fortune and the value of his properties and his private island

9 mins ago

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett lose 9,000 daily followers after the scandal of the Oscars

20 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo is already replaced at Manchester United, the 5 big tracks of Barça to strengthen his defense

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button