Real Madrid supporters launch a petition for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid
Real Madrid had a nice transfer window with several arrivals, but it’s not enough for the fans. The dozens of fans of Meringue present in Los Angeles asked Florentino Perez for an additional recruit and not just anyone.
Real Madrid seem to have completed their transfer window. The workforce has been reduced and reinforcements have arrived with Aurélien Tchouaméni and Antonio Rüdiger in the lead. However, the supporters hope for a last legendary arrival for this summer.
During his autograph signing in Los Angeles, Florentino Pérez received huge foot calls from his fans for a Cristiano Ronaldo return. All slipped to him “Presi, blessings, please bring Cristiano back.“
Beyond the obvious sporting aspect, it is above all that they do not want to see CR7 commit to Atlético de Madrid. Perez took his remarks with a smile and only responded to further demands for another Champions League win. “We will do everything for“, simply replied the Madrid leader.
From Sunday, a first peak awaits its players with the pre-season Clasico against FC Barcelona in Las Vegas. A way to test its workforce a few weeks before the resumption of La Liga.