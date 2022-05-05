Real Madrid: they left the Bernabéu crying and the comeback happened

Midtime Editorial

the epic Real Madrid comeback against Manchester City on the Semifinal of the Champions Leaguecontinues to give stories, and to prove the one that could be seen on the screens of the Spanish program “The beach bar“, who witnessed orus tofans leaving the stadium with the disappointment of defeat, but that everything changed in a matter of seconds with the Meringue feat.

And it is that during the broadcast, a reporter from the program approached a father of a family who was accompanied by his daughterbut both had decided leave the Santiago Bernabéu when there were only a few minutes left in regular time and the score was equal to one goal with a goal from Rodrygo at 90′.

“Gentleman, there are 6 minutes left and Madrid has just scored. Does not trust?“, the reporter questioned the fan, who in his answer argued that they were leaving at the request of their daughterwho was even crying before what seemed like an imminent defeat.

“The girl was already there… I don’t want her to be upset, but hey, we can still come back“said the father of the family, to give way to a silence in the talk and subsequently listen to the roar of the Merengue fans who celebrated his team’s 2-1 thanks to the Brazilian’s brace Rodrygo.

“¡QWhat have we overcome, what have we overcome!“, shouted the father euphorically, who without hesitation he wrapped himself in a hug with his daughterfor later run back into the stadium.

In the end, the real Madrid took the win, thanks to a bit of Karim Benzema in extra time by way of penalty, so the Spaniards were able to enjoy an epic night at the Santiago Bernabéu.