Real Madrid thrashes Espanyol and is consecrating League champion

The real Madrid is beating Espanyol 3-0 and with this it is consecrating itself Spain League in the absence of three days for the end of the season.

Rodrygo was the star of the match at the Santiago Bernabéu by scoring a brace in the first half in minutes 33 and 43.

Then in the complement part, the Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio at 55 put the third.

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti only repeats three players from last Tuesday’s starting eleven in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City (4-3) to give the players rest for the return leg next Wednesday, despite the fact that this Saturday can achieve the 35th league title for the club in case of adding at least one point in Espanyol’s visit to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The coach put together an unusual eleven in which the Brazilian Carlos Henrique Casemiro acts as central defender to pick up the pace for the match against City after missing the last two games due to a muscle injury and the previous one due to suspension.

Courtois, Modric and Rodrygo are the players who do not rotate. For their part, Carvajal, Kroos, Benzema, Valverde, Vinicius and Mnedy start from the bench.

A draw is enough for Real Madrid on this day to win the League title.

For his part, Espanyol coach Vicente Moreno makes up for the loss of left-back Adrià Pedrosa with the entry of central defender Sergi Gómez

Starting Lineups:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Vallejo, Casemiro, Marcelo; Camavinga, Ceballos, Modric; Asensio, Mariano and Rodrygo.

Spanish: Diego Lopez; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Calero; Hector Herrera, Darder; Vilhena, Melendo, Puado; and Raul de Tomas.