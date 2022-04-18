Real Madrid values ​​the signing of Rudiger as a free agent for next season

MADRID — Real Madrid is evaluating the possibility of signing Antonio Rudiger as a free agent for next season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The German center-back, whose contract with Chelsea ends on June 30, already sounded like a possible reinforcement for the white club at the beginning of the season. So, from the club they ruled out his signing and slipped that it was more of an offer by his agent than a real interest.

Rudiger, at 29 years old and after being one of the pillars of the European champion Chelsea, was looking for his last big contract as a footballer and Madrid made it clear that he was not considering entering an auction for his services.

However, the situation has changed in recent weeks and Rudiger’s name is once again on Madrid’s agenda as a possible reinforcement for next season.

Some members of the Whites’ board fell in love with the German international during the recent Champions League tie between Madrid and Chelsea and are considering going after him.

Rudiger, with just over two months to go until his contract with Chelsea ends, is still not renewed with the Blues and has also not committed to any of the other clubs that have considered his signing.

In this sense, several Barcelona directors met with their agent to find out the central defender’s intentions, but his signing for Xavi Hernández’s team seems a long way off after the Catalan club left Ronald Araujo’s renewal almost unspoken.

Madrid have Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho and Jesús Vallejo as central defenders but the latter has hardly counted for Carlo Ancelotti since the beginning of the season.

In fact, Ancelotti finished the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea (2-3) with Carvajal as emergency center-back along with Alaba, since Nacho had to retire injured and Militao was suspended.

In addition, Madrid are also considering reinforcing the left back with a substitute for Marcelo and the arrival of Rudiger would allow them to save that option and use Alaba in that position.