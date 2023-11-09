Real Madrid – Virtus Bologna, live

Great scoring rhythm we have been seeing and now it was the Bosnian who joined the party. Grand openning! 14-15

Unbalanced after a triple shot on one leg and a good save by the Italian.

deck, 9-15





The game begins at the WiZink Center!

Real Madrid Quintet ⚪ ⚪ | Campazzo, Cosur, Deck, Moses and Tavares

Virtus Bologna Quintet

| Belinelli, Cordinier, Dunstan, Pazzola and Shengelia

5 minutes until the game starts!

day 7 of

euroleague,

whites won

spain supercup And they have won 15 consecutive games in all competitions since the start of the season.

They even beat the Mavs to pay tribute to Doncic!





you suck it: “We will try to minimize their qualities and bring out our own. We have to be ready for any type of match and react on the spot. We always have a plan on paper but then things happen. “We have to be very careful to react at the right time and win the game.”





On the other end,

virtue

bologna He is classified third after

barcaWith 5 wins in their first 6 matches, they are tied on points.

Last season the white team won in the Italian fiefdom (79-96)

virtue prevailed in

WiZinc Center (91-95).

The Spanish coach once again has Frenchman Vicente

poirier On the field, who has already recovered from gastroenteritis, but sure to return

Jabusele And

riversDue to ankle problems and a sudden elbow to the eye respectively.

Also, follow the live broadcast

sports worldWhere we start with the best preview.







Real

madrid And

Virtus Bologna They play matches according to today

day 7 of

euroleagueIn this

WiZinc Center, He

Real

madrid He will be looking for his seventh win in the new season of the top European competition.

What a high-voltage game lies ahead of us! Let’s get started!