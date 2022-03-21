Real Madrid vs Barça in Mexico? This is how they seek to bring LaLiga to the country

Midtime Editorial

Despite the restrictions that exist in the competition regulations of the League Spanish Javier Thebes revealed that they have plans for teams from Spain, including the Real Madrid and Barcelonacan play an official game in Mexican territory, as is already the case with other leagues such as the NFL or the NBA.

“Of course we would like to take a game to Mexicois a great market for us not only in followers but also in audiovisual value, we have grown by 60 percent. By the time we win the lawsuit that he lets us go, changes the federation’s opinion or changes the president of the Federation, it will be in our possibilities to go to Mexico,” Tebas told Jorge Ramos and his ESPN Band.

The Mexican market is one of the most attractive for international sports, as the NFL has already demonstrated with its annual seasonal game on the field of Aztec stadium. The United States is also an important market for the League, it is simply worth remembering that There was already an attempt to take a Barcelona duel to Miamibut it was not achieved.

On Spain and in Italy they intend to continue expanding their market and for this reason they have managed to Saudi Arabia or China official matches such as the Spanish Super Cup.

Why can’t they hold League matches outside of Spain?

Both the FIFA as the different federations establish in their official regulations that league competitions have to be played in the territory where they are organized. For this reason at the time it was not possible to play the Barcelona vs. Girona in Miami in 2019.

“Local competitions can only hold matches within their national territory”, establishes the FIFA statute.

