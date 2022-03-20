Real Madrid vs Barça: Los Merengues on the hunt for a historical record

If there is a party that raises passion all over the planet, that’s The Spanish Classic. Regardless of how they get into the tournament, it’s the game both teams definitely want to win. Today both squads fight for different goalsbecause the whites are firm in the top of LaLiga and the culés want the victory for stay in Champions positions, but for Madrid a victory puts them on the hunt for a historic streak..

The locals have in mind to approach a historical record of the Classic SpanishWell, if they beat the Blaugrana, they would be only one victory away from equaling a mark that has been in force for almost six decades.

And it is that the meringues have today five classics won consecutivelyif they win this weekend, they would be one away from tying what was done from 1962 to 1965, when they stringed together seven without losing, this being the longest winning streak, since Barcelona has only reached five from 2008 to 2011.

The Meringues ended the nightmare

Before, for Real Madrid it was a nightmare facing the staunch rival, but as of 2020 the situation changedas they have achieved five wins and one draw. The last time Barcelona won was on March 2, 2019Rakitic decided the match with his goal in the league match, corresponding to date 26.

After that meeting, they tied on Matchday 10 held on December 18, 2019; after this derby, Madrid took over the classics.

The whites they won 2-0 on the Day 26 of 2019/2020; 3-1 in J7 and 2-1 in J30 of 2020/2021; 2-1 in J10 of 2021/2022 and the most recent was 3-2 of the Super Cup Semifinal on January 12, 2022.

The Madrid won seven classics in a rowall of League, between 1962 and 1965. A streak that began with a 3-1 in Barcelona and that included a 5-1 in the same house.

Now the duel is at the Bernabéu at 2:00 p.m.in a derby than in history Real Madrid boasts hegemony, since it has 100 wins, while Barcelona has 96; 52 have been draws.