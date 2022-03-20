Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (0-4): Summary | Beating culé in El Clásico!

Midtime Editorial

Worst Barcelona in recent years he entered the field of Santiago Bernabeu and thrashed 4-0 the leader of The league from Spainthat this Sunday night, without its highest reference Karim Benzemagave his worst game of the season, leaving humiliated by the team led by Xaviwho scored four but was able to come out with an advantage of two or three more goals.

The set of Carlo Ancelotti It was not a rival this day for the Catalan team, which arrived with the role of victim in this match. The Merengues could only compete for the first 10 minutes, as the rest was dominated by the visitors, who went into the break with a two-goal lead, the work of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyeng and of Ronald Araujo on a corner kick.

a shot of Federico Valverde and a hand in hand Vinicius jr. It was the most dangerous thing that the locals could generate, which looked ineffective on offense, demonstrating how important it has been Benzema on the attack throughout the campaign.

After the break, it seemed that the Real Madrid could accommodate and try to shorten the advantage, however, at the start of the complementary part, Fernando Torres He was in charge of increasing the score and at 47 he made it 3-0 in the Spanish capital.

By that time, the white defense was already suffering too much to withstand the attacks of the Blaugrana offensive, in which the Frenchman shone Ousmane Dembelewho was in charge of putting the two assists in the first two goals of the night.

Barcelona He gave up a little in handling the ball. With the 3-0 he left that responsibility to the locals and continued to attack with plays at speed and counterattack. And so he managed to put the fourth and last on the board to seal the victory in the Bernabeu.

aubameyang He made his second of the day and fourth of this Sunday to close this game with a flourish, in which the culé team can mark a before and after, after the bad start to the campaign under the direction of ronald koeman.

