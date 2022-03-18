Real Madrid vs Chelsea, an attractive duel in the quarterfinals

Real Madrid will face Chelsea again, after learning that they will be their rival in the quarterfinals of the Champions League

The crosses of the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league after the draw that took place this Friday and where the fate of the eight finalist teams was known, which were Atlético de Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal.

The first duel was defined between the Chelsea and Real Madrid. The current European champion will face the winningest club of the edition, a situation that is not only attractive on the field, but also puts in predicament what the English must live in terms of travel due to the economic situation they are going through.

Then he Manchester City of Pep will be measured against Athletic of Madrid Diego Pablo Simeone in the other key, which many predict as one of the most even duels of this instance.

Chelsea and Real Madrid will meet again in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. ESPN

Meanwhile, the Villarreal will be measured against Bayern Munich and Benfica before him Liverpool. In addition, the return games will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, at the Wanda Metropolitano, at the Allianz Arena and at Anfield.

The draw defined, in addition to the quarterfinals, also the semifinals, as well as the draw in which the ‘home’ team was determined in the final for administrative reasons, which will be at the Stade de France in Paris.

For the semifinals, the winner of City against Atlético de Madrid will play against the winner of Chelsea against Real Madrid, while the one that wins between Villarreal and Bayern Munich will collide with the one that prevails between Benfica and Liverpool.

While the administrative venue in the final will be the one that prevails in semifinal 2, which will be between the winner of Villarreal-Bayern Munich and Benfica-Liverpool.

The quarterfinal matches will be played in the first leg on April 5 and 6, just after the FIFA date, while the second leg of the same phase will be on April 12 and 13. For the semifinals, the first leg will be played on April 26 and 27, while the second leg will be on May 3 and 4.

Finally, the grand final of the UEFA Champions League is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 at the Stade de France, Paris, this after it moved from Saint Petersburg, Russia, due to the armed conflict between that country and Ukraine.