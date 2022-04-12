Real Madrid vs Chelsea, live | Champions League, quarterfinals

Real Madrid and Chelsea faces are seen again in this second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The whites start with an advantage after achieving a good result in Stamford Bridgewhere they won 1-3.

It is the fourth time in two seasons that both teams have played a tie in Europe’s top football competition. Last year it was Chelsea the one who took the pass to the Champions League final after winning in London.

Now, once again, reaching the semifinals of the Champions League is at stake. In case of real Madrid either Chelsea manage to access the next round, it will be their second consecutive presence among the best teams on the Old Continent.

Karim Benzema He was the key player in the first leg, after scoring three goals and putting the series very facet for the Spanish team at this match. Now, those of Carlo Ancelotti They will seek not to fail in their own stadium and fight to be in the final in Paris.

Also those of Thomas Tuchel want a magical night at the Santiago Bernabu. Despite the fact that the German coach gave up the tie after the match played in the English capital, his options are also maximum in the competition.

From USA BRAND You can follow all the news and minute by minute in this direct where we will report everything that is happening in this meeting.

Timo Werner gives entry to the American Christian Pulisic in the match.

Rodrygo Goes! what center of Luka modric from the left wing that the Brazilian joined at the first touch. The Bernabu goes crazy!

The Belgian saved her under the sticks and avoided Chelsea’s room.

Ferland Mendy and Casemiro leave for Rodrygo Goes and Marcelo. Put Ancelotti legs!

Timo Werner scores a great goal after clipping two defenders and puts Chelsea ahead in the series. There are 15 heart-stopping minutes left and Real Madrid is out!

Toni Kroos leaves, who has not accepted the change well, for Eduardo Camavinga. The German demanded it from Ancelotti.

They are the best minutes so far in the second part of the real Madrid, spurred on after Marcos Alonso’s disallowed goal. That’s right, press the Chelsea now to the counterattack.

Real Madrid responds after the disallowed goal! The Frenchman was about to connect a header in the form of a goal from Mendy’s pass. The Bernabu is encouraged!

The winger supported himself with his hand to score the goal. The 0-2 follows and Bernabu celebrates it (and breathes).

Possible hand of a Chelsea player who annulled the goal scored by Marcos Alonso.

How well the Chelsea goalkeeper stretched before a shot that was very well directed.

Kante tripped Casemiro and Madrid had a good chance to score from a set piece.

The German matched the series and put Chelsea second on the scoreboard with a header from a set piece after a corner kick. The locals claimed that it had not been a crner previously.

Rodrygo Goes or Eduardo Camavinga in it real Madrid? A bit of lungs can come in handy for the white team. Beware that in Chelsea is the trick of Christian Pulisic. Many carats on the bench.

There are no changes in any of the two teams. Only Eduardo Camavinga warms up for Real Madrid.

The real Madrid He has not shot on goal in these first 45 minutes. A somewhat poor balance in a match of these characteristics.

the goal of Mount gave wings to a Chelsea that dominates and corners Real Madrid, but that generates little danger. Real Madrid hold off a counterattack to score the first. Lots of fabric to cut yet.

We are going to go into the break with the same scoreline and no news on the pitch. Follow the 0-1.

The midfielder of Chelsea He received a glpe after a struggle for the ball with Vinicius Jr, but he is already recovering.

No chances or outstanding plays in this stretch of the first half. The Spanish team maintains its advantage. The pit referee is missing Benzema after a jump.

Although the visitors fail to generate clear chances, they are close to the rival area and are threatening a draw in the tie. They are a dog of prey those of Tuchel.

The English are encouraged and begin to corner the real Madrid near the goalkeeper who guards Courtois.

The Chelsea is more courageous in these minutes, although the real Madrid does not lose face of the party. Equality reigns in these last minutes. (Photo: EFE)

MAsson Mount! The English talent did not forgive with a strong shot inside the area and puts the Chelsea squarely in the tie. How is the match!

Mason Mount with a super finish into the far corner and we lead at the Bernabeu! 0-1 [16′]

I received Reece James the cardboard after missing Vinicius jr, which is being a toothache for the defense of the Chelsea. Beware that the launch is close to the area.

The visiting team pushes, but Real Madrid controls possession and threatens the counterattack.

Roll the ball in the first two quarter-turn matches!

Szymon Marciniak already decreed the beginning of this wonderful meeting. Good luck to both teams and may the best team win!

There is very little left for this game. What nerves!

Kai Havertz is the great attraction of this Chelsea. The attacking midfielder is one of the rising stars of world football. He was already wanted by Real Madrid and now he wants to do damage in what could have been his home.

Extremely disappointing night. But there's still 90 more mins to play for!

the belgian Thibaut Courtois He is another of the key players in this Real Madrid. His percentage of saves in the competition is 86%. He also has 135 minutes per goal conceded. Many white options pass through him.

13 Champions Leagues accumulate the real Madrid Y two the Chelsea. In total, 15 trophies will be displayed on the pitch. one of the most beautiful duels in world football.

Once confirmed for the match in Madrid! real madrid chelsea

Once confirmed for the match in Madrid! real madrid chelsea

The coach of Chelsea surprised with his statements at a press conference after finishing the first leg. The German stated that there were no options for his team ahead of this match. What do you think?

Karim Benzema It arrives in excellent shape. The striker of real Madrid He comes from scoring two Hat-Tricks in his last two games in the competition. He now wants more, with the scoring title at stake and in search of the coveted Ballon d’Or. This was his influence on the game in the first leg:

Be careful with Tuchel’s initial team that is moving: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner. Up to 4 changes with respect to the eleven of the first leg: Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho and the American Christian Pulisic they stay out. Let’s remember that Romelu Lukaku is low due to injury. A sensitive setback for the English team.

Courtois, Alaba, Nacho, Carvajal, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema. Ancelotti comes out no surprises. only Nacho relieves Militao (due to suspension) in the axis of defense. Mendy finally arrives and part of the start The French left back was doubtful but to be among the chosen ones.

Hello everyone! Welcome and welcome to the party of European football. Real Madrid and Chelsea. Two old acquaintances, face to face, play it to access the semifinals. Swords in style in a summit duel Champions League. The Whites start with an advantage but Chelsea haven’t said their last word. Let’s start!