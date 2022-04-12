Real Madrid vs. Chelsea – Match Report – 12 April, 2022

Benzema, headed like in London, signed the miracle before a resistance exercise with an intervention from Courtois to Ziyech before the happy ending.

(EFE).- With a new dose of suffering, after throwing away their two-goal advantage in London on a fateful and heroic night when they once again saw everything lost, Real Madrid sealed their qualification for the Champions League semifinals in extra time, with a goal, of course, from Karim Benzema.

Ten semi-finals in the last twelve editions of the Champions League are the demonstration of an incontestable power, a gene that appears in those key moments that decide duels of greatness. A unique ability to get up when everything seems lost. Nobody will be able to argue with Real Madrid about his path, nor about his extreme suffering. From a magical night to come down to earth PSGto a full of uncertainty of a team that played without defense and eliminated the defending champion.

So much previous show of respect. So many warnings of suffering caused the players to jump onto the pitch, gripped. Without the ball, with an excessive withdrawal. Forced by the push of a Chelsea, which only had the trick left to risk, to play what a frightened Real Madrid does not know.

The crash of the classic left lessons that seemed learned. The team did not lack intensity Carlo Ancelotti. There was no overconfidence but there was nervousness and impotence since a defensive positional error that gave Chelsea what it needed. A goal in the first quarter of an hour.

Benzema celebrates against Chelsea in the second leg of the 4th final – Champions League EFE

Real Madrid had barely shown their strengths in a Vinícius race before the rival’s invitation to run on the counterattack. The defense of three of Tuchel It was a declaration of intent and the trump card began to be won from a clear superiority in midfield. None of the four Madrid midfielders in the repeated tactical bet by ‘Carletto’ was able to step on the ball and breathe. Overwhelmed at all times.

And precipitation is badly invited in a big party. they had it Praise and Nachoher dance partner in the absence of Military. The two came out to the movement of the striker, leaving a space where he appeared Mason Mount and it was late Carvajal. His accurate shot silenced the Bernabéu.

The atmosphere was not PSG. London’s two go-ahead goals subtracted from that emotional factor that ignites Real Madrid. His team reacted to the overwhelming dominance of Kylian Mbappé and must have done so in the face of the tactical superiority of a Chelsea team that did not bother anyone again. Courtois in the first act, just two shots from Kovacicbut that left a good warning of what was to come.

Real Madrid didn’t shoot on goal throughout the first half and their lead from the first leg disappeared in 51 minutes. Another oversight against a player who should never be released in a set piece action. From a corner that he was not, Rudiger He finished off with a header at pleasure to install fear in a Bernabéu as dull as his team. The advantage was gone.

The plan had to change. It was time to show character and get out of his lethargy. When he seemed to regain his identity with a Kroos free kick that the Chelsea goalkeeper flew into and a whiplash from Faith Valverde brushing against the squad, came a warning that could cause more than one heart attack. A mistake of Ferland Mendy It ended with a right hand from Marcos Alonso to the top corner, annulled from the VAR for a hand when his first intention, to cross, was rejected in Carvajal and hit him despite not having will.

The turn of fate should serve for an expected reaction, but when the Bernabéu reacted and Benzema crashed with the crossbar with a header, came the umpteenth defensive error and the frustration of Courtois. Mendywho played without being one hundred percent, rushed to Werner’s cut, who still had time to seat Alaba and score the goal of the night.

The debacle was breathed without reaction from the bench. That was when Courtois got even. There is no game without a saving save and the one he made to Thiago Silva was as decisive as the entrance on the scene of Camavinga and Rodrigo. A success of ‘Carletto’. The Brazilian does not score in the League, but he does not fail in the Champions League. In one of those passes recorded by modricwith the outside of his foot, behind the back of the rival defense, the striker appeared to cause extra time.

The football scene did not favor Real Madrid. Nacho he fell injured and was no longer Casemiro in the field, replaced as Kroos. Two pillars that made water. Carvajal as central patch, Marcelo and Lucas of sides. With a defense that he never thought to align Ancelotti one of those moments difficult to explain arrived at the Bernabéu.

The game had closed with two clear chances in front of goal wasted by Pulisic and, nevertheless, in the first action of danger of the extension of Real Madrid, from the physical power of Camavingawhen Vinicius He put the necessary pause to a measured center to the player of the tie. Benzemahead as in London, signed the miracle before a resistance exercise with an intervention of Courtois to Ziyech before the happy ending.