Real Madrid vs. Getafe – Match Report – April 9, 2022

Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 with solvency, without relaxing despite the considerable distance in the leadership of LaLiga Santander and being in the middle of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea (by 3 -1 in the first leg) and without needing to pick up the pace against a Azulón team that left the Santiago Bernabéu without shooting between the three posts.

The match prior to the return of the ‘Champions’ against Paris Saint-Germain, against Real Sociedad, served to ‘practice’ the comeback (4-1), but this Saturday was very different.

It was useful to rotate ahead of the Chelsea game in which the white team has in their hands the pass to the semifinals, after 1-3 in the first leg. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal did not play a single minute. And Casemiro, Benzema, Vinicius and Alaba were replaced.

Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti did not want to be overconfident and the team showed it from the first moments. In minute 4 Karim Benzema beat David Soria, but the referee annulled the goal for offside when the Santiago Bernabéu was already celebrating the 14th in eight games for the Frenchman. It seemed so easy that it wasn’t real.

Immediately afterwards, the French striker himself asked for intensity from his team. He did not want to relax despite having LaLiga Santander on track – after the victory, 12 points over second-placed Sevilla, and FC Barcelona 15 with two games less. Positive attitude towards Chelsea.

Without high-caliber chances, Benzema and Vinicius, very successful in dribbling giving Djené the night, led the Madrid offensive against an ineffective Getafe. Only in an error of the local defense when measuring a long goal kick by David Soria allowed a boarding in the Borja Mayoral area that David Alaba solved by going to the ground; he did not touch the ball, but he hindered enough to leave the action for nothing.

With the danger of the match getting bogged down, the break seemed to come, until Real Madrid once again brought out their individual quality in m.38. A cross from Vinicius with the outside, recalling a Modric who, for sure, smiled on the bench led to a header from a Casemiro who believed more than the azulona defense and beat Soria.

The Brazilian was the protagonist, in the negative, six minutes later. The midfielder vehemently signed his second protest and the Rioja referee, César Soto Grado, showed him what is his tenth yellow card of the course, missing the match against Sevilla on Sunday, April 17.

He seemed to look for it from the first protest, but Sánchez-Pizjuán is not a party for this type of decision. It wasn’t Getafe’s to relax either, and without raising the pace too much, Real Madrid continued to attack, defending with the ball against a visiting team that didn’t react after the break.

And from inertia itself came the final 2-0 that gave the locals peace of mind. Minute 68 and a wall between Lucas Vázquez and Rodrigo Goes culminated the first with a cross shot inside the area.

Such was the tranquility of Real Madrid that Ancelotti was able to allow himself the luxury of giving Casemiro and Benzema rest in the 75th minute. Gareth Bale entered for the latter, who had not set foot in the Santiago Bernabéu for 773 days; and he returned accompanied by a resounding whistle on the day he began his farewell to the club.

This, along with the chants of support for the white team ahead of the second leg of the quarterfinals against Chelsea on Wednesday, was the main attraction in the last few minutes that passed with their minds set on the ‘Champions’ between cheers for footballers key like Casemiro, Benzema, Vinicius and Alaba.