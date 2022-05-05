Real Madrid vs Liverpool, revenge or another white title?

Real Madrid and Liverpool will repeat the 2018 final, in which the white club beat the Reds

SPAIN — The Liverpool and the real Madrid They will meet for the third time in a final of the Champions Leagueafter eliminating in the semifinals Villarreal Y Manchester Cityrespectively.

The Reds and the Whites fought for the title in Paris in 1981 and in kyiv in 2018. The first time the English side won 1-0 and the Spanish team returned the coin 3-1 the second time.

On May 27, 1981, a goal by Alan Kennedy in the 82nd minute unbalanced the final in favor of the men led by Bob Paisley against the so-called Real Madrid of the Garcias, coached by the Yugoslav Vujadin Boskov.

And on May 26, 2018, at the kyiv Olympic, the French team Zinedine Zidane won its third consecutive title and the thirteenth in its history, with a 3-1 victory over the block led by the German Jurgen Klopp.

The disastrous performance of the German goalkeeper Loris Kariusthe early injury of the Egyptian Mohammed Salah and the departure to the providential field of the Welshman Gareth Baleauthor of a double that unbalanced the clash, certified the victory of Real Madrid.



On May 28, they will meet again in Paris, but this time at the Stade de France, in Saint Denis. There will be a tiebreaker in their particular confrontations in the finals of the maximum continental competition.

It will be the seventeenth final for the king of the tournament. The real Madrid It is the team that has the most titles, with 13, won in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It also lost the decisive match in 1962, 1964 and 1981 .

For him Liverpool It will be his tenth final after winning in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019, and losing in 1985, 2007 and 2018.