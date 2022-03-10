Real Madrid vs PSG from UCL: How to watch the Live Stream?

Getty Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league soccer match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on June 5, March 2022.

This Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the UEFA Champions League returns, with the second legs of the round of 16 of the European competition. And one of the most exciting games will undoubtedly be the duel between two European greats.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid receives Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, for revenge, in a series that goes 0-1 in favor of the Parisians, thanks to a last minute goal by Kylian Mbappé.

It must be remembered that this cross between the two clubs happened, after the repeat of the draw, when luck did not smile on Real Madrid. At first, the madridistas had had to face Benfica, but then the draw was repeated, taking out the great Paris Saint Germain, a team with one of the strongest current squads in high-level football, led by Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

As for Real Madrid, the merengue club has had a regular season. Ancelotti’s men were left out of the Copa del Rey. As for La Liga, the team is the leader of the competition, adding 63 points and one more game. In addition, they come from thrashing Real Sociedad, 4-1.

For its part, the Parisian team that bets on winning the Champions League trophy for the first time in its history, come from losing 0-1 against Nice on Saturday, March 5. Despite the defeat, they remain leaders of Ligue 1 with 62 points in total.

The match between Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain will take place this Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

In the United States, the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain can be seen live from 15:00 (3:00 PM, Washington) and 12:00 (12:00 PM, Los Angeles). ), through the following channels: TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App and Paramount+.

Schedule and TV by country of Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain:

• Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

• Chile: 5:00 p.m.

• Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

• Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.

• Brazil: 5:00 p.m.

• Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

• Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

• Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

• Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

• Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Possible lineups:

Possible line-up of Real Madrid: Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Militao, David Alaba, Nacho, Fede Valverde, Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema. DT: Carlo Ancelotti.

Possible PSG line-up: Keylor Navas, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Danilo, Verratti, Gueye, Neymar, Leo Messi and Mbappé. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.

