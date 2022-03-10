Real Madrid vs PSG Leonardo controversy due to foul on Donnarumma | Champions League

The sports director of PSG, Leonardo, assured that the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid “is a hard blow” and said that Gianluigi Donnarumma was fouled in the first goal of the white team, but specified that “it’s not an excuse”.

“It’s a big refereeing mistake, but we haven’t been able to control it, stay calm, we’ve sunk and haven’t been able to find solutions. It’s a shame that an arbitration decision is so decisive. We have to stay calm, it’s hard to draw conclusions”, told RMC Sports television.

“We have things to improve, it’s obvious, but we can’t change everything. If we think about it, at the break we had an organized team that controlled the situation in the Parc des Princes and here in the first half as well. Then it’s hard to digest the second,” he added.

“It’s an important defeat, but until the break we controlled, we scored, we knew how to get 2-0. I think the referee’s decision was very decisive, but it’s not an excuse, there were important mistakes of ours,” he stressed.

Regarding the coach’s future, Mauricio Pochettino said: “He is in our project, he has been achieving goals. This is not the day to think about this. It is a very hard blow, but we will get through it”.

EFE