Real Madrid want to overturn PSG and history. Benzema points to Donnarumma: we bet on a brace

on Sisal.it





It almost makes you smile to think that the team that has won the most Champions League of all, 13, must overturn not only the current opponent but also history. Real Madrid will have to cross this double goal tomorrow night at the Santiago Bernabeu against the PSG of the phenomena Messi-Neymar-Mbappé in the second leg of the round of 16. The Sisal experts see a game on the edge of equilibrium with the Spaniards slightly favorites at 2.50 against the 2.60 of the transalpines while the draw, in favor of PSG to reach the quarters after the 1-0 first leg, is played to 3.75. The Blancos must therefore overturn the story that sees the Parisians qualified on 3 occasions compared to the only one of the Madrid players in 2018. Mbappé and his teammates start widely favorites in view of passing the round, hypothesis at 1.40, against Real Madrid’s 3.00.





Without the away goal rule, extra time, at 4.60, appears more achievable while the challenge decided on penalties, at 9.25 seems a long way off. Given the offensive power of the two formations, the Combo Goal + Over 3.5, offered at 2.50, cannot be excluded. Thus the 3-1 for Benzema and teammates, the same score as 4 years ago, is played at 19 while the same exact result but in favor of PSG would pay the stake 20 times.





Karim Benzema, captain and leader of Real Madrid, is experiencing an extraordinary season as evidenced by the 27 goals in 32 official matches, including 5 in the Champions League





League. The French striker, two seasons ago, scored a brace against the Parisians right in front of his fans: to repeat tomorrow is played at 8.25. On the opposite side, Pochettino relies on those who know the Blancos very well, Leo Messi. La Pulce finds the team most faced in his career, 46 times, and to which he scored 26 goals: repeating himself again at the Santiago Bernabeu, this time with the PSG shirt, is offered at 2.50.