Real Madrid wants to be crowned in LaLiga against Espanyol before facing Manchester City in the Champions League
2022-04-29
real Madrid he only needs one point to be crowned champion of the Spanish League. The white team faces Espanyol at the Bernabéu.
Real Madrid hosts Espanyol (13th) on Saturday in LaLiga matchday 34 with the aim of becoming champion with five matchdays remaining in the championship.
The defeat of Barcelona (2nd) on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano (11th) 1-0, has left the door open for the meringues to sing the alirón in their stadium on Saturday afternoon.
A draw against Espanyol is enough for Carlo Ancelotti’s men to become champions.
Real Madrid arrives at the game after surviving the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals in Manchester on Tuesday by losing 4-3 to City, waiting for the second leg next week at the Bernabéu.
The meringues will take to the pitch with an eye on that second leg, but on a positive streak with only one draw and one defeat in their last ten matches in the Spanish championship.
Quite the opposite of his rival who has lost three of his last five games and who needs the points to ensure permanence, which is bordering on.
Ancelotti will have to decide if he makes any rotation after Tuesday’s demanding game in Manchester and looking at the return match with the Citizens, taking into account that the Merengues just need to secure a point in the five remaining days to proclaim themselves champion.
Time: 8:15 PM
Transmit: Sky Sports
POSITION TABLE IN SPAIN
Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Dif
1. Real Madrid 78 33 24 6 3 69 29 40
2. Barcelona 63 33 18 9 6 61 33 28
3. Seville 63 33 17 12 4 49 27 22
4. Atletico Madrid 61 33 18 7 8 59 39 20
5. Betis 57 33 17 6 10 56 38 18
6. Royal Society 55 33 15 10 8 32 31 1
7. Villareal 52 33 14 10 9 53 31 22
8. Athletic 48 33 12 12 9 39 34 5
9. Osasuna 44 33 12 8 13 34 44 -10
10. Valencia 42 33 10 12 11 44 48 -4
11. Lightning 40 33 11 7 15 34 38 -4
12. Celtic 39 33 10 9 14 36 37 -1
13. Spanish 39 33 10 9 14 37 45 -8
14. Elche 38 33 10 8 15 36 44 -8
15. Getafe 35 33 8 11 14 31 37 -6
16. Majorca 32 33 8 8 17 29 54 -25
17. Cadiz 31 33 6 13 14 29 46 -17
18. Grenada 30 33 6 12 15 36 56 -20
19. Raise 25 33 5 10 18 41 65 -24
20. Alava 25 33 6 7 20 26 55 -29