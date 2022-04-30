Real Madrid wants to be crowned in LaLiga against Espanyol before facing Manchester City in the Champions League

2022-04-29

real Madrid he only needs one point to be crowned champion of the Spanish League. The white team faces Espanyol at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid hosts Espanyol (13th) on Saturday in LaLiga matchday 34 with the aim of becoming champion with five matchdays remaining in the championship.

Ancelotti responds to Pochettino about Mbappé’s future and announces what will happen if they win LaLiga against Espanyol

The defeat of Barcelona (2nd) on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano (11th) 1-0, has left the door open for the meringues to sing the alirón in their stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A draw against Espanyol is enough for Carlo Ancelotti’s men to become champions.

Real Madrid arrives at the game after surviving the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals in Manchester on Tuesday by losing 4-3 to City, waiting for the second leg next week at the Bernabéu.