Real Madrid will define its transfer strategy based on what happens with Erling Haaland

MADRID — Real Madrid is waiting to hear the outcome of the Erling Haaland soap opera to define its transfer strategy for the summer market, according to different sources confirmed to ESPN.

The white club remains optimistic about the arrival of Kylian Mbappé as a free agent and, as ESPN has been reporting, it also has among its objectives to strengthen the midfield with a footballer who can give Casemiro competition like Aurelien Tchouameni.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal with Borussia Dortmund Getty Images

However, Haaland’s decision will have a decisive effect on the rest of the Madrid market because at the Santiago Bernabéu they are aware that they will not have the same money to undertake other operations if they finally end up signing the Norwegian striker.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

In this sense, as ESPN has been reporting, Madrid are still skeptical because they believe that Manchester City is still the favorite to sign Haaland.

The sources tell ESPN that the multimillion-dollar financial offer from the English club to Haaland is difficult to refuse and that they also offer him to be the undisputed nine of a Pep Guardiola who has been looking for a striker since the failed signing of Harry Kane last summer. In addition, the same sources reveal that the payment method that City offers to Dortmund is better.

Haaland would have a less leading role in the Madrid of Vinicus Junior, Karim Benzema and, probably, Mbappé, but the white club is also aware that it cannot match the economic offer of a Manchester City that has fresh money after the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona for more than 50 million euros.

2 Related

Different sources expect Haaland to make the final decision in the coming weeks and, from there, Madrid will launch its planning for the 2022-2023 season.

Among other positions, at Real Madrid he is evaluating the option of reinforcing the sides. On the right, this year, with Dani Carvajal’s injuries and Alvaro Odriozola’s loan to Fiorentina, a replacement has been missing.

For this reason, according to sources they inform ESPN, at the club they value the return of the former Rea Sociedad player after his good year in Serie A. Another option that they like, although it would be more expensive, is that of Pedro Porro, for whom his current club, Sporting de Portugal, would request from 20 million euros.

On the left side there is also concern. With the departure of Marcelo, whose contract ends on June 30, there would only be one specific player left in that position, Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman is the undisputed starter, but various options are being looked at to give him rest in certain sections of the season.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

Madrid is very attentive to the great evolution that Fran García is having since he left the White House for Rayo Vallecano in exchange for 2 million euros. His return, however, would not cost too much either since the white club has a preferential option until 2025 to buy him back.

In this sense, there is also an internal debate about the projection of Miguel Gutiérrez, who this year has not had opportunities for Carlo Ancelotti. A sector of the club prefers to give up the youngster from Madrid Castilla so that he has regularity, while another is in favor of betting on him in the first team.

As usual, they are not the only names that Madrid handles, but it is still early and the outcome of Operation Haaland will mark the roadmap.