Real Madrid will meet with Borussia Dortmund to ask about Haaland

MADRID — Real Madrid will make a move in the coming days to ask Borussia Dortmund about the situation of Erling Haaland, sources told ESPN.

The white club decided some time ago to focus their efforts on Kylian Mbappé because they consider that Manchester City is ahead in the negotiations for the Norwegian striker. However, they still do not completely rule out trying both signings and they want to study the terms of the “Haaland operation” well to decide if they definitely enter the race for their signing.

Sources close to Barcelona also assure ESPN that Haaland is a priority for Joan Laporta but at Real Madrid they think that the Catalan club will not be able to face an operation that, between the transfer, commissions and the player’s salary, will exceed 350 million euros.

In fact, both from Spain and from Germany they think that City is the best placed because they have been working on their signing since August and because they offer better payment guarantees than Spanish clubs.

City, however, already tried to strengthen its lead with Harry Kane last summer and has fresh money after the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona for around 60 million euros during the winter market.

Pep Guardiola considers that he only lacks a nine to round out his squad and in the English club they are determined to make a great effort to please the Catalan coach.

For this reason, Real Madrid sees itself as inferior, but they want to assess the situation before ruling out their signing.

Relations between Florentino Pérez and the directors of Dortmund are excellent and already last summer there were contacts to see what it would cost to get Haaland out of Germany.

Then Erling’s father and his representative, Mino Raiola, were at Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas visiting the club’s facilities. However, on those same dates they also met the president of Barcelona, ​​who is a great friend of the Italian agent.

The ideal scenario for the Whites is to bring Mbappé and Haaland together in the same team. A few weeks ago it was speculated that Madrid preferred that the Norwegian endure another season in Germany to launch for his signing in 2023 but from the footballer’s environment they automatically ruled out that option.

Haaland wants to leave this June and has already made it clear that he would like to make a decision in the coming weeks to avoid a soap opera.

Madrid believes that there will be a resolution before April and that is why they hope to speak with Dortmund in the coming days to make a decision.

Barça, for its part, continues to move and the newspaper L’Esportiu de Catalunya assured that Xavi himself traveled to Munich on Tuesday to meet Haaland since the Norwegian is in Germany recovering from his latest injury.

The Catalan club, as ESPN has been reporting, is trying to strengthen its defense and its media with players who are ending their contracts in order to allocate the large investment of the summer to the signing of Haaland.

In this sense, ESPN reported on Thursday that Barça already has the signings of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie as free agents on track and that they remain hopeful of also being able to close the signing of César Azpilicueta.

Barcelona does not have the economic potential of City or Madrid, but Laporta has been studying different formulas to be able to face the operation for some time. In fact, as ESPN learned, the Catalan club is again negotiating with LaLiga the possibility of injecting money through the CVC capital fund that it rejected last summer.