Real Madrid with a tough rival; This is how the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey were defined. And Barcelona?
2023-01-07
The clash between Villarreal and Real Madrid at the Estadio de La Cerámica will be the most relevant of the round of 16 of this year’s Copa del Rey, a tie that will be played in a single match.
In addition, Barcelona will face AD Ceuta, the only team in the Primera RFEF tournament, at home, and Atlético de Madrid will visit Levante. The dates scheduled for the dispute of these duels will be the next days 17, 18 and 19 January.
In the case of the face-to-face between the people of Castellón and the madridistas, it will be the second time they meet in the tournament. The previous one was in the 98-99 season, also in the round of 16 and in a double game, and was won by the Whites by winning 2-0 and 0-2.
More times, three, Barcelona and Ceuta have measured their forces in this competition. The blaugrana won all of them, the first in the round of 16 tie in a single match in 2000-2001 (0-3) and the second and third in 2010-2011 (0-2 in the first leg and 5-1 in the return).
Ceuta, about Barcelona: “It will be a party” The ball with the name of the Catalan team was extracted in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas by the vice president of the Ceuta club, Mohammed Chaib: “It is an immense joy for the fans, for the city, for the players. We will try to do our best.”
In addition, in a telephone connection, captain Alberto Reina expressed his feelings: «It is a pleasure to receive Barcelona, one of the candidates to win the title. It will be a party. We really wanted a big one to play us, that’s how it has been and with our weapons we will fight to do the best possible and make it difficult for them ».
For Levante and Atlético this will be the second time they have played each other in the Copa del Rey. The previous one was in the 2006-2007 round of 32, both won 0-1 away from home and the rojiblancos went through on penalties.
On the other hand, Betis and Osasuna will repeat at the Benito Villamarín the final of the competition that faced both teams in 2005 and which the Verdiblancos won after winning 2-1 with a goal from Dani in extra time.
They also know what it is to play the game for the title between Alavés and Sevilla, who will meet in Mendizorroza in one of the three qualifiers between clubs in the highest category and the silver division.
The same situation occurs at Sporting de Gijón-Valencia, whose most immediate precedent within this context took place in the round of 16 of 2018-2019. Valencia took it when they came back from behind in the second leg with a 3-0 win in the first leg in favor of the Asturians.
Previous is the last time that Real Sociedad and Mallorca met in the Cup. It was a double game in the 2011-2012 campaign and despite the fact that the Basques won 2-0 at home in the first leg, the Balearic Islands won forceful days later by 6-1. The Reale Arena will pass sentence now.
The remaining clash will be the one faced in San Mamés by Athletic and Espanyol, two historical teams that last met in this competition during the 2014-2015 semifinals. The prize went to the rojiblancos, with a 1-1 in the first game and a 0-2 in the second.
Copa del Rey round of 16 pairings:
Ceuta–Barcelona
Levante – Atlético de Madrid
Sporting–Valencia
Alaves – Seville
Betis – Osasuna
Villarreal – Real Madrid
Real Sociedad – Majorca
Athletic – Espanyol.