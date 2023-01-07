Real Madrid with a tough rival; This is how the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey were defined. And Barcelona?

2023-01-07

The clash between Villarreal and Real Madrid at the Estadio de La Cerámica will be the most relevant of the round of 16 of this year’s Copa del Rey, a tie that will be played in a single match.

In addition, Barcelona will face AD ​​Ceuta, the only team in the Primera RFEF tournament, at home, and Atlético de Madrid will visit Levante. The dates scheduled for the dispute of these duels will be the next days 17, 18 and 19 January.

In the case of the face-to-face between the people of Castellón and the madridistas, it will be the second time they meet in the tournament. The previous one was in the 98-99 season, also in the round of 16 and in a double game, and was won by the Whites by winning 2-0 and 0-2.

More times, three, Barcelona and Ceuta have measured their forces in this competition. The blaugrana won all of them, the first in the round of 16 tie in a single match in 2000-2001 (0-3) and the second and third in 2010-2011 (0-2 in the first leg and 5-1 in the return).

Ceuta, about Barcelona: “It will be a party” The ball with the name of the Catalan team was extracted in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas by the vice president of the Ceuta club, Mohammed Chaib: “It is an immense joy for the fans, for the city, for the players. We will try to do our best.”