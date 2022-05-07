Real Madrid with its DNA and the mystique of the Santiago Bernabéu always gets away with it

Real Madrid defeated Manchester City in the semifinal of the 2022 Champions League by a score of 6-5 on aggregate (Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This time soccer won. The 20th century team was imposed on the competition that fits you like a glove. Real Madrid once again gave away a dream night for the spectators. The Meringues slapped with a white glovebecause of another color it could not be, to its detractors. Los Blancos beat Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League by a score of 3-1, 6-5 on aggregate.

There were several excuses for not doing it. Yes Mbappé did not arrive last summer, yes Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard saw Florentino Pérez’s face with his injuries, that if it was a small squad in which only 16 footballers played continuously. Whatever he is Real Madrid submitted to Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the final stages of the current campaign of the Champions.

Like someone who navigates dark waters and feels comfortable. That was the Routine Madrid in the round of 16, quarters and semifinal of the most important club-level competition in the Old Continent. Rowing against the current was the emblem. Courtois appeared to save the bow. Nacho replaced Alaba or Militao in the center. Kross, Casemiro and Modric owners of the midfield and as revulsive Federico Valverde, Camavinga and Dani Ceballos to freshen up veterans. In front the stellar duo: Vinicuis Jr and Karim Benzema They alerted the defenders they had as rivals. Rodry appeared when required. Other protagonists are missing, not without less merit.

Jorge Valdano, former player and director of Madrid had already made it clear. The Argentine was questioned about which club was the most difficult to manage in the world. The world champion in the 86 World Cup did not hesitate, Madrid. Not because he has a certain affection for her, but because is the one forced to win forever: “The most difficult in the world is the one that has the obligation to always win. To whom everything is little. That is Madrid”assured in the program The House of Soccer.

The mystique of the white squad is directly related to DNA of the institution, whose mission is to succeed as it is. Myth or not, the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, together with the fansThey gave the players an energy that science can’t explain. As if the property came to life and was one more member within the field. He raised even the most pessimistic from their seats.

One more final for the Whites. The seventh in just over 20 years. The Liverpool was the first finalist by beating the Villarreal in the other series. Things repeat themselves, the same teams as in the 2018 Champions League, where the networks they succumbed. Mohammed Salahforward of the poolsspecifically demanded an opponent: “If I’m honest, I want to play against Real Madrid”, he said in an interview at the end of the duel against the Yellow Submarine.

Real Madrid will play its seventh Champions League final in just over 20 years (Photo: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Fans around the world kept an eye on the match between Madrid and City. The expectations were raised by the madridistas, because a third comeback would have been the last straw. Even those who were not attached to the colors of the group that has a crown on its shield followed the actions.

Madrid in the eighth, quarter and semifinals of the Champions 2021-2022

The season for Carlo Ancelotti’s pupils has frequented limits of agony. One more comeback gave the pass to the final. An afternoon that contained a constant of somersaults in decisive duels. The road was not easy. First chapter. in orround of 16 were measured against Paris Saint Germain from Neymar, Mbappe and Messi: the result in the first leg favored the Parisians by the minimum. In the return match the PSG went ahead momentarily, although Madrid equalized in the second half and, in the blink of an eye, a Benzema double He put the tables 3 to 1 (3-2) and gave the pass to the quarterfinals.

An lucky break said many. already in quarter finalsthe current champion of the Champions he would sell his victory to Madrid dearly. The witness was the stadium Stamford Bridgewho saw how the Chelsea fell 3-1 at home. The magic of the Santiago Bernabéu would have a second chapter, as the Londoners seemed to be in the semifinal by overcoming 3 to 0 in the 75th minute. A Luka Modric’s three-finger assist at minute 80 to Rodrygo it was hope; the Brazilian finished dry and opened the basket for the You meringues. Half an hour more to play. Again appeared the Cat Benzemaafter finishing a center of Vinicuis Jr. at 95′ of overtime, 5 to 4 the end.

To close with a flourish, those from the capital of Spain would have to face the powerful Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the semi-finals. The club that leads the premier leagueone of the most competitive leagues in Europe. In it Etihad Stadiumenclosure where they play as locals citizensthe match made City the favourite, since 4 to 3 finished the first 90 minutes. Nothing for anyone.

Third chapter. The Bernabéu and the night against the Sky Blues. The British found the goal at 72′ through a left-footed shot from Riyadh Mahrez. advantage of two for blues which dictated a dark verdict for Madrid. Nothing is written when you have the 13 times champion of the Champions in front of you. To the minute 90, a pass from Benzema to Rodrygo He put the tie on the board, although somewhat below the required amount to go to extra time. In minute 91, the Santos de Brasi youth squadl headed the ball and scored twice.

5 to 5 the global and thirty more minutes to play. in overtime, Benzema He received a foul from Rubén in the 92nd minute, the referee awarded the maximum penalty. The 9 white did not forgive since the eleven stepswith which the French came to 15 goals in the 2021-2022 seasonbut the epic was not the statistical number, but the third comeback in a row that it ended 6-5 for the benefit of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid and Liverpool they will face the May 28, 2022 in it Stade de France in Paris.

