Real Madrid would already have tied to its first signing and free!

Just about to consummate a new title of The league and, according to various reports, Real Madrid would have already agreed a transfer for the next campaign, a footballer who will reinforce a weak area for the merengue team, such as the defense.

Whose? It is none other than the German defender Antonio Rudiger, who will leave the Chelseapicture of the premier league English at the end of this season, according to the words of coach blue Thomas Tuchel.

He told me (he’s leaving) a few days ago in a personal conversation. we’ve tried it all and it has not been possible (to keep it in the team). We are now in a situation where we cannot do much more because of the sanctions and Tony will go“, The DT pointed out for Sky Sports.

The best of all for the cast that commands Carlo Ancelotti is that the hiring of the Teuton would not cost a penny to the Madrid entity since the contract with him ends Chelseaso you only have to agree on the salary of the center-back.

According to the journalist Roman Fabrizio, the signing is practically a fact although for now there is no signature on the agreement. For its part, Mark points to what they would offer four years in the agreement, although everything is pending medical tests.

Yes indeed, Rudiger he had to lower his economic pretensions, because at first he flirted with various institutions, although he was unable to make a move because he was requesting a €12 million by season.

Anthony Rudiger It would be the beginning of the renewal of the staff of a real Madrid that he has missed depth in the central department, because in the last duels Ancelotti came to use Daniel Carvajal in the rear

