Real Madrid would have issued an ultimatum to Mbappé; sign now or bye

Madrid Spain / 02.20.2022





The Kylian Mbappé’s future is still up in the air, Well, when everything seemed to point to would file with the Real Madrid At cost 0 an ‘irrejectable’ offer from PSG arrived, and after that they would have imposed an ultimatum on the Frenchman, because apparently if you don’t decide quickly they will forget about it.

Mbappe has repeatedly commented that will take things slowly and what for now is focused on PSG; He has not decided whether he is leaving or not, because he wants to see his best option for his career, but he isl Real Madrid would be putting pressure on him and it may not end well for them.

What would Real Madrid have said to Mbappé?

According to the British newspaper ‘The Times’, the directors of Real Madrid they would be in constant communication with Mbappé receiving news about his future, but after the alleged renewal offer what did he do PSG, everything changed among them.

Reports state that the Madrid and the French they would already have a preliminary word agreement what andThey expect it to be fulfilled Well, everything would have happened since the beginning of the year, when he was already free to negotiate.

The trouble rests on what Real Madrid will not wait for Mbappé forever, so they have put an ultimatum on the table: respect the pre-agreement and arrives with them in summer or if he stays at PSG or goes to another team, he would ‘stop existing’ for the Meringues and they would occupy the money in Haaland.

If the French does not sign with the Spanish people this summer, you could say that lor ‘veto’ from your template, because they have tried to sign him for months but the refusal of the Parisian team prevented it; now what has a free pass wait for the bombshellbut if not fulfilled they would say goodbye.

Mbappe has been the absolute referent of PSG in recent years and without a doubt he is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market, so we will see if he remains in the Ligue 1, go to LaLiga or end up at another club.

