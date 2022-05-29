Real Madrid’s coronation was a double humiliation for Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

They were only missing that. Cristiano Ronaldo has already had a disastrous season with Manchester United. But seeing Real Madrid win the Champions League last night at the expense of Liverpool (1-0) must have been the icing on the poisoned cake for him. Already, because it is proof that he was not as essential to the continental triumphs of the Merengue, he who had participated in those of 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and who thought of exporting his know-how to Juventus Turin in 2018. In reality, the know-how is on the side of Madrid…

And then, in addition, the theory that it was Karim Benzema who made him better and not the other way around has been verified this season. The Frenchman carried the Merengue on his shoulders until the final, making others shine and scoring decisive goals in every round. The Portuguese, he was unable to get MU out of the rut. Finally, while he was very proud to be only a stone’s throw from the C1 victory record held by Paco Gento, CR7 saw eight Merengues join him in 2nd place: Benzema, Bale, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Marcelo, Nacho and Carvajal. And apart from Marcelo who is leaving the club, everyone has a better chance than him of joining Gento in the legend next season…