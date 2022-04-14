Real Madrid’s strategy to finalize the Kylian Mbappé operation

What’s next after this ad

Less than three months from the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé is getting closer and closer to a free start this summer. Sparkling this season in all competitions, despite eliminations in the Champions League and the Coupe de France (31 goals and 22 assists in 39 matches), his dazzling explosion is far from going unnoticed in Europe.

If the Parisian claimed not to have made his choice as to his future, the Italian press revealed at the start of the week that the 2018 world champion had a verbal agreement with the White House for a five-season contract, accompanied by a salary. of €50 million and a signing bonus of €100 million. And on the other side of the Pyrenees, Real seems to have found the necessary strategy to finance his arrival.

The highest paid player in the world

According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the Madrid leaders will first benefit from the largest salary margin in La Liga, with 739 million euros. In addition, the departures at the end of the contract of three of its players will release between them nearly 50 million gross per season: Gareth Bale (30 M€), Marcelo (18 M€) and Isco (13 M€). Or 30 million net, which would therefore finance more than half of the lease of the 23-year-old striker.

If he signs the contract offered by the Merengues, Kylian Mbappé would not only double the salary he currently receives at the capital club (€26 million), but he would also become the highest paid footballer in the world ahead of his future ex- teammates Neymar Jr (about 48 million euros) and Lionel Messi (just over 40 M€). Enough to make room internationally for 54 selections (26 goals). It’s up to him to make his decision in due time…