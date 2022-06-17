Entertainment

Real Names Of Celebrities Like Al Pacino

We will never get over Alfredo Pacino.

1.

Al Pacino’s real name is Alfredo Pacino.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

ALFRED!!!!!!! Like the SAUCE.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

two.

Jason Derulo’s real name is Jason Desrouleaux.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Desrouleaux = Derulo for intelligent people or the French.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

3.

Ty Pennington’s full name is Tygert.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tygert. Like Gogurt, but different.

Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Four.

Will Smith’s full name is Willard.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Willard Smith. Just too funny for me.

Gregg Deguire/WireImage/Getty Images

5.

DJ Mustard’s real name is Dijon McFarlane.

Dijon is a type of mustard. So we have DJ [Dijon] Mustard.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

6.

Liam Neeson’s birth name is William Neeson.

Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage/Getty Images

WillLIAM. It makes sense, but who would have thought… It’s a WILLIAM.

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

7.

Julianne Moore’s real name is Julie Anne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

He just put the two names together to get Julianne.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

8.

Albert Brooks’ real name is Albert Einstein.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Unfortunately, there was already someone named Albert Einstein.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

9.

Téa Leoni’s full surname is Pantaleoni.

Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

10.

Stevie Wonder’s full last name is Stevland.

Arthur Holmes / Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund

It’s like, Stev’s land. Steveland.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

eleven.

JoJo Siwa’s full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa.

Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

JOshe JOannie. You understand? JoJo.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD

12.

Natalie Portman was born as Neta-Lee.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

In Hebrew, it is spelled נטע-לי (read from right to left). Phonetically, it sounds like Neta-Lee (thanks, Hebrew education). So the US version is Natalie.

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty Images

13.

Gigi Hadid’s full name is Jelena.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Jelena Hadid!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

14.

G-Eazy’s full and real name is Gerald.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential Magazine

Mr. G(erald) Eazy.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

fifteen.

Paul Wesley’s real name is Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski.

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Paweł = Paul in Polish.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

16.

Eric Bana’s full name is Eric Banadinović.

John Shearer/Getty Images/Getty Images

Cut out the “difficult” part.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

17.

Tony Danza’s full name is Anthony Iadanza.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

I guess he hates the first two letters of his last name.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

18.

Rita Wilson’s full given name is Margarita.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

I present to you Margarita Wilson.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

19.

Guy Fieri’s real name is Guy Ferry.

D Dipasupil / Getty Images for Extra

Fieri must be how Ferry is pronounced in Italian.

Stephen J Cohen/Getty Images

twenty.

Brie Larson’s full name is Brianne.

Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brianne Desaulniers, in fact.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

twenty-one.

Emma Stone’s full name is Emily.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

It feels kind of weird knowing her name is EMILY.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

22.

Jon Bon Jovi’s real full name is John Bongiovi.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Bongiovi = Bon Jovi for the Italians.

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

23.

Meryl Streep was born as Mary.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Mary Streep.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

This post was translated from English.

Source link

