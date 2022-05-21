Real or fake tears? What Amber Heard’s Former Acting Coach Said at Johnny Depp’s Trial

Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of raping her with a bottle (Reuters)

An acting coach who worked with Amber Heard from 2011 to 2017 he stated that he is able to determine if Heard’s tears are real or, on the contrary, faked.

In pre-recorded testimony played Wednesday in a Virginia courtroom, Kristina Sexton said she grew accustomed to seeing Heard cry during her acting classes because of volatile fights between the actress and her then-husband, Johnny Depp.

In his statement, Sexton argued that Heard finds it difficult to cry and act at the same time, so, according to her, Heard’s tears that were seen weeks before in the trial would be real.

As the couple’s relationship progressed “and the fights became more intense”, Sexton said in a December 2019 statement, witnessed Heard and Depp’s relationship go from “loving and passionate” to “sad.” He claimed he was seeing Heard less and less and that the actress was late for training sessions crying.

According to his testimony, at first the couple was a normal marriage, but little by little the fights became more constant and strong. According to Sexton, she heard strong fights while he was at the couple’s house preparing the acting sessions.

Moreover, according to the witness, classes started late because Heard came crying and needed time to relax and recover before starting the session. These delays reached such a point that, according to Sexton, in the end he knew that he always had to leave an hour free between classes with the actress and her next student because he knew that time with her was going to be longer. .

Also testifying on Wednesday was the actress’s sister, Whitney Henríquez, who witnessed Johnny Depp punch Heard several times during a fight that took place shortly after they were married. Moreover, Heard’s sister claimed that the actor asked her to sign a confidentiality agreement to ensure your silence.

According to Amber Heard’s sister, the fight took place in March 2015, a month after the wedding of the two interpreters. Henriquez said that she saw the actor in the kitchen drinking and commenting on an argument she had had with the actress with one of her bodyguards while he insulted her wife.

At that moment, according to Henríquez, Heard appeared and began to argue with him about what he was saying. “He called her a fucking whore.”, he remembered. “They were saying horrible things to each other. She called him old and fat,” he continued.

Henríquez decided to go upstairs to calm Heard down, but the actor went up after her and after hitting her on the back and after Heard reproached him for that action and demanded that he not touch his sister, the actor hit him on the Amber Heard’s face three times before the security guard intervened.

Also, in his testimony, Henriquez has detailed an incident in 2013 in which Depp took one of Heard’s dogs out of a car window and then joked about putting the dog in a microwave.

Depp is suing Heard for alleged defamation over an opinion piece the actress wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. Washington Postin which she does not name him, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp has asked for USD 50 million in damages. Heard, for his part, filed a counterclaim, requesting USD 100 million in compensation.

The star, who has said several times under oath that he never hit Heard or any woman, has testified that his “objective is the truth as he seeks to clear his name at trial, which is televised live through various outlets. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury: “I’m having a hard time finding the words to describe how painful this is. It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

In November 2020, Depp lost his UK libel suit against the British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater””. The court confirmed the outlet’s claims as “substantially true” and Heard testified to support his accusations. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the ruling was rescinded.

The judge in the case, Penney Azcarate, scheduled closing arguments for May 27, after which it will be left to the seven jurors.

