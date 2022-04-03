Real Sociedad beat Honduras Progreso with suffering and is closer to salvation

Real Sociedad took oil from the Humberto Micheletti stadium, where they beat Honduras Progreso 0-1 in a direct duel for non-relegation, on the twelfth day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

Referee Nelson Salgado signaled as a penalty in the 43rd minute a bad start by Colombian goalkeeper Andrés Salazar, who came out with his fists in front and hit Jamal Charles.

The forward from Granada took it upon himself to launch the maximum penalty and did not fail, leaving Salazar standing with his definition.

With this victory, the people of Toco are close to remaining in the First Division, they reached 30 points, one more than the people of Progress and they now have a difference of 13 points over Platense.

STARTING LINEUPS:

HONDURAS PROGRESS: 31 Andrés Salazar, 8 Víctor Arauz, 4 Oidel Pérez, 19 Alberto Paredes, 2 Ángel Barrios, 10 Cristian Sacaza, 15 Edwin Maldonado, 5 José Daniel Quiroz, 30 Leslie Heraldez, 11 Selvin Guevara and 7 Erick Andino.

Coach: John Jairo Lopez.

REAL SOCIETY: 1 José Mariano Pineda, 24 Yeer Gutiérrez, 15 Enuar Salgado, 17 Kelvin Matute, 14 Klifox Bernárdez, 8 Cristopher Urmeneta, 36 Delson Figueroa, 32 Dester Mónico, 2 Deyron Martínez, 10 Akeem Roach and 9 Jamal Charles (11 Rony Martínez, min .64).

Coach: Orlando Restrepos.

Stadium: Humberto Micheletti.

Referee: NelsonSalgado.