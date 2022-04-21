Real Spain at the top and Platense is still alive

2022-04-20

Intense day that has been played this Wednesday in Honduran soccer and there are news in the Positions table of the Closing tournament of the National League and also in the accumulated that defines the next relegated.

Royal Spain won 3-1 at Victory at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula and thus remains at the top of the championship with 33 points. In addition, he achieved the record of 11 wins in a row, something that had never been recorded in the National League.

Olympia is second thanks to his triumph on the visit against Real society by 1-0. The whites reached 32 points and are still fighting for first place.

The Victory He stayed with 28 units in third place for his loss to La Maquina.

In fourth place has been consolidated Motagua of “La Tota” Medina, who beat Honduras Progreso 3-2 and there are already three wins in a row for the blue. They reached 24 points.

In fifth place comes Platense thanks to his great win 1-0 against marathon in Puerto Cortes.

THE DESCENT

El Tiburón added three on this date 16 of the closing tournament which allows you to stay alive in the drop table.

Platense reached 28 points in the accumulated table and was five behind Real societywhich fell before Olympia.

There are only two days left to play and everything will be defined there.

THE MATCHES OF THE DAY 17:

Saturday:

Marathon vs Real Sociedad 3:00 pm

Honduras Progress vs Real Spain 7:15 pm

Life vs. Victory 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday:

Platense vs. Motagua 3:00 p.m.

Olympia vs UPNFM 4:00 pm