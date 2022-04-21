Real Spain is legendary and Motagua forgets the crisis by beating Honduras

2022-04-20

THE GAMES (DAY 16):

Motagua 3-2 Honduran Progress FINALIZED

Real society 0-1 Olympia FINALIZED

Royal Spain 3-1 Victory FINALIZED

Platense 1-0 marathon FINALIZED

Lifetime 4-2 UPN FINALIZED IT’S OVER! Vida turned the UPN around and ended up defeating it 4-2 in La Ceiba. Ceibeños wash their faces and get into qualifying positions. 86′ GOOOALLLL OF LIFE! Rafael Agámez increases the lead and the cocoteros are beating UPN 4-2 in La Ceiba. Marathón right now is out of qualifying positions in a tournament where they qualify 6 out of 10. They were 4 pts away from sixth place. Crisis in the monster’s lair.

82′ Vida is beating UPN 3-2 in La Ceiba. The reds turned the score around. FINAL: Motagua suffers to defeat Honduras Progreso 3-2, which in the last minutes scored two goals and put the eagles in distress, thus adding three wins in a row.

THERE IS NO MORE! In the Port there is happiness; Platense beat Marathón and with a goal from captain Jorge Cardona, they defeated the green monster. TERM! Real Sociedad succumbs in Olanchito against Olimpia. The lions defeated the oil producers 0-1 with a solitary goal by Edwin Rodríguez. IT’S OVER! Real España beats Victoria 3-1 and breaks records; Héctor Vargas is the coach with the most wins in a row in all of history and Real España leaves behind Olimpia’s 10 consecutive wins. CRAZY! 90′ Platense continues to achieve a vital victory against Marathón in the Excelsior.

86′ GOOOALLLL FOR HONDURAS PROGRESO! Javier Martínez puts Motagua in tension and they get closer on the scoreboard; the ribereños get 3-2 on the board. 59′ GOOOOLLLLL OF LIFE! Juan Contreras, who had just entered, was present and Vida turned the score around in La Ceiba against UPN. 82′ GOOOALLLL FOR HONDURAS PROGRESO! Geovanny Martínez puts the discount on the scoreboard; the Motagua Blues win 3-1. 54′ GOOOALLLL OF LIFE! Antonhy García puts the tie in La Ceiba against the UPN.

76′ GOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Walter Martínez scores his brace in the return leg and the Blues are thrashing Honduras Progreso. With these results, the accumulated table turns red hot for six points in dispute: 8. Honduras Progress: 34

9. Royal Society: 33

10. Platense: 28 75′ Change in Olympia:

Entered: Jerry Bengtson

Left: Yustin Arboleda 75′ Change in Olympia

Entered: Carlos Pineda

Left: Edwin Rodriguez 72′ Change in Real Sociedad:

Entered: Rodney Bernárdez

Left: Cristopher Urmeneta 72′ GOOOALLLL OF REAL SPAIN! Júnior Lacayo also applies the law of the former and scores Victoria the third in Morazán. 65′ GOOOALLLLL FROM MOTAGUA! Walter Martínez returned to football and he does it in a big way… scoring a great goal. 66′ Change in Olympia:

Entered: Jose Pinto

Left: Rodrigo Rodriguez 62′ Change in Platense:

Entered: Joshua Nieto

Left: Edson Rocha

60′ Change in Motagua:

Entered: Carlos Mejia

Left: Jesse Moncada 60′ Change in Motagua:

Entered: Walter Martinez

Left: Jonathan Nunez 62′ Change in Victory:

Entered: Marcelo Canales

Left: Carlos Rochez 54′ Phew salvadota del Platense. Marathón presses Puerto Cortés for the equalizing goal. 56′ Change in Marathon:

Entered: Victor Berrios

Left: Cristian Calix 56′ Change in Marathon:

Entered: Reinieri Mayorquín

Left: Luis Garrido 45+2′ GOOOALLLL OF THE UPN! Rembrandt Flores scores his goal and the oranges turn the score around against Vida in La Ceiba.

59′ GOOOOOOLLL OF REAL SPAIN! Jhow Benavídez, with a header and center from the right, scored the second against Victoria, the professors turned the score around. 43′ GOOOALLLLL OF THE UPN! César Guillén applies the law of the former and vaccinates Life; Scholars equal 1-1 with coconut palms in La Ceiba. EDWIN RODRÍGUEZ’S GREAT GOAL

THE SECOND HALF STARTED: Motagua and Honduras Progreso are already carrying out actions in the complementary stage of the match. 48′ GOOOALLLLL OF REAL SPAIN! Getsel Montes plays his physical and scores the tie against Victoria in Morazán with a header. 46′ Change in Real Sociedad:

Left: Delson Figueroa

Entered: Daniel Rocha THE COMPLEMENT STAGE BEGINS: Real Sociedad and Olimpia are already playing in their second half in Olanchito. THE SECOND HALF STARTED: Real Spain and Victoria is at stake at the Morazán stadium.

25′ In La Ceiba, Vida defeated UPN by the minimum with annotation by Flecha Bernárdez. THE FIRST TIME IS OVER: Platense is beating Marathón 1-0 in Puerto Cortés with a solitary goal from Jorge Cardona. Four. Five’ Change in Marathon:

Entered: Lucas Campana

Came out: Ovidio Lanza END OF THE FIRST HALF: Olimpia is beating Real Sociedad 0-1 in Olanchito with a goal from Edwin Rodríguez. 45+3′ Arrival of Olimpia through Chirinos but Jospé Pineda comes out to reduce and sends the ball to the corner kick. 42′ Phew… Joantahn Núñez hit the crossbar and Honduras Progreso is saved in Tegucigalpa. 23′ Change in Marathon:

Entered: Odin Ramos

Left: Elmer Güity 8′ GOAL GOLL GOAL OF LIFE! Marvin Bernárdez opens the scoring in La Ceiba and the Coconut Reds are beating UPN.

39′ GOOOALLLL FROM OLIMPIA! Edwin Rodríguez pulls a beautiful goal out of his sleeve. Played by the left sector of Chirinos, a mark was shaken and served to Edwin who with a superb placed shot beat Pineda. 33′ GOOOOOOOLLLL FROM PLATENSE! Jorge Cardona puts the sharks to win against Marathón. Jorge Cardona is credited first. 35′ VICTORIA GOOOOOLLLLL! Goal by Alexy Vega. Zurdazo of distance and the milkmen are placed above against the machine in the Morazán. Vega’s goal.

31′ GOOOOOOLLL FROM MOTAGUA! Jessé Moncada puts the first of the blues against Honduras Progreso. Center from the right by Juan Delgado and the skinny man came by himself to close the clamp to make it 1-0. 29′ Real España and Victoria continue to tie at the Morazán stadium.

Vida lineup vs. UPN: Roberto Lopez; Juan Montes, H. Sánchez, Marcos Velásquez, Elison Rivas, Danilo Palacios, Antony García, Víctor Blasco, Marvin Bernárdez, J. Centeno, and Patrick Ferreira. UPN vs. Vida Alignment: Gerson Argueta, Jack Baptiste, Pablo Cacho, Lesvin Medina, Oliver Morazán, Rembrandt Flores, César Guillén, Elder Torres, Robel Bernárdez, Axel Gómez and Jefryn Macías. 12′ In Olanchito Olimpia cannot with Real Sociedad. There have been no dangerous plays. Still 0-0.

IT’S IN GAME! In the beautiful Puerto Cortés Platense and Marathón they also face each other for date 16. BEGINNING! Real España and Victoria are facing each other in a Morazán stadium without an audience as a result of the punishment that the machine has in force. STARTED! In Olanchito, Real Sociedad is playing against Olimpia. STARTED! In Tegucigalpa, Motagua and Honduras Progreso are playing for date 16. Platense line-up against Marathon: Rafa Zuniga; Elder Ramos, André Orellana, David Montoya, Elías García, Fede Maya, Marcos Martínez, Jorge Cardona, Edson Rocha, Álvaro Klusener and William Moncada. Lineup of Marathon against Platense: Luis Ortiz; Elmer Güity, Luis Vega, Luis Garrido, Allans Vargas, Braian Molina, Juan Vieyra, Víctor Berríos, José Aguilera; Edwin Solano and Ovidio Lanza. 11 of Real Spain against Victoria: Luis Lopez; Kevin Álvarez, Devron García, Getsel Montes, Franklin Flores, Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Jhow Benavídez, Carlos Mejía, Omar Rosas and Júnior Lacayo. 11 of the victory against Real Spain: Harold Fonseca, José Colón, Kenneth Hernández, Alexy Vega, Marco Tulio Vega, Damin Ramírez, Allan Banegas, Arnaldo Urbina, Yaudel Lahera, Óscar Suazo, Marcelo Canales. Alignment of Motagua against Honduras: Marlon Licona, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos, Denil Maldonado, Wesly Decas, Jonathan Núñez, Héctor Castellanos, Jesse Moncada, Juan Delgado, Iván López, Roberto Moreira. Alignment of Honduras Progreso versus Motagua: Andres Salazar; Ángel Barrios, Alberto Paredes, Oidel Pérez, Víctor Arauz; Selvin Guevara, Leslie Heráldez, José Quiroz, Yunny Dolmo; Erick Andino and Cristian Sacaza.

11 Olympia starter: Edrick Menjívar, Félix Crisanto, Jonathan Paz, Jhony Leveron, Javier Portillo, German Mejía, Boniek García, R. Rodríguez, Michael Chirinos, Yustin Arboleda. 11 holder of Real Sociedad: José Pineda, Deyron Martínez, Cristopher Urmeneta, Klifox Bernárdez, Sonny Fernández, Kelvin Matute, Yeer Gutiérrez, Déster Mónico, Delson Figueroa, Akeem Roach and Ronny Martínez. 6:32 p.m. From San Pedro Sula!

6:20 PM The coach of Olimpia, Pablo Lavallén at the moment of his arrival at the stadium. The meringues will seek to defeat Real Sociedad to aim again for the leadership of the Clausura 2021-22 tournament.

6:00 PM From Olanchito! Olimpia’s squad arrives at the San Jorge stadium.

5:55 PM From Tegucigalpa! Squad of Honduras Progreso and Motagua chatting 1 hour before the start of the match.

5:30 pm From San Pedro Sula! Club Deportivo Victoria arrives at the Morazán stadium prior to their commitment against Real España.

THE PREVIOUS: Tonight could be a record night for el Royal Spain or salvation for him Real society when the ball begins to roll on matchday 16 of the Closing Tournament 2021-22 of the Honduran National League. The royal ensemble commanded by Hector Vargas, looking to break the streak Olimpia with 10 wins in a row against a Victoria dand Solomon Nazar that strongly threatens to overshadow the party by pointing to the leadership again. The Argentine strategist is going for his tenth consecutive victory and equaling the 10 wins of Mario Griffin and Edwin Pavon This meeting will take all the highlights of this date to be played behind closed doors in the Morazan Stadium. This will not be the only game translated into morbidity and drama, but also the one that will have as its protagonist Real Sociedad receiving Olimpia in it San Jorge de Olanchito Stadium, andthat if the Tocoeños win this game, they would be achieving their salvation from relegation, no matter what happens with Platense before Marathón in Puerto Cortés. The truth is that the selacios are located in playoff classification positions in box 6 with 19 points, but squeezed in the accumulated table to 8 units of Royal Society Co.n the hope that an opinion of the Appeals Commission favors them regarding the current lawsuit.