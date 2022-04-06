Real Spain receives strong punishment after disturbances in the classic sampedrano

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The Royal Spain has been severely punished by the Disciplinary Commission after the disturbances that occurred last Saturday in the classic against Marathón in the Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula. The duel was suspended after 29 minutes of the first part after Marathon supporters entered the sports venue, Real España barristas immediately went to where they were and a pitched battle broke out, leaving fans and police injured as a result. After these events, the Disciplinary Commission sanctioned Real España with four games behind closed doors and the closure of the Morazán stadium for the remainder of the regular rounds. This is because they were the organizers of the game. In addition, the aurinegro team will have to pay a fine of 30 thousand lempiras.

The four games behind closed doors indicate that the machine will possibly play them in the Olympic stadium. In this way, the professor will play without an audience against Olimpia on the 14th, Victoria on the 16th, Vida on the 18th and the first in the playoffs. Real España has announced that in the next few days it will be making an appeal to the authorities of the Appeals Commission because they consider that the punishment is too high since there were no deaths in the stadium, only the invasion by the fans. The Commission’s lawyers also determined to apply a financial fine of 20 thousand lempiras to the purslane team because those involved in the incidentwere members of his organized bar who arrived at the stadium and this triggered the controversy.

It should be noted that the classic Real Spain vs. Marathon must resume at the Olympic stadium without the presence of fans and in the coming days the date of the commitment will be determined.

Actions to take Yesterday (Tuesday) solutions began to be sought with a meeting at the Municipality of San Pedro Sula, where Mayor Roberto Contreras urged the leaders of both teams to set an example and begin with their good behavior in their statements. They both promised to work together. During the meeting, which was attended by Elías Burbara, president of Real España; Orinson Amaya, president of Marathon; in addition to Yankel Rosenthal, Rolin Peña, Roque Pascua as part of the purslane leadership, the members of the Disciplinary Commission, the president of the National League, Wilfredo Guzmán, Salomón Galindo as secretary of this entity, in addition to commissioner Luis Osavas Olivera of the National Police, who exposed the elements that can help curb this evil. Both boards have agreed to work on the issue starting with their bars.