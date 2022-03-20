Real Spain sinks Platense and is the new leader of Honduran soccer

The Real Spain of Héctor Vargas does not believe in anyone. The machine beat Platense 3-2 and in the absence of the rest of matchday 11 it is placed as the new leader of Honduran soccer.

Franklin Flores, Marco Aceituno and Kevin Álvarez were in charge of scoring the goals in the machine’s victory in the game played at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula.

For the sharks Jorge Cardona and André Orellana discounted.

Real Spain came to seven consecutive games with victory, six under the Héctor Vargas era, so he is a serious candidate to get the title.

Thanks to this victory, the team from San Pedro del Sol will sleep as the leader of Clausura 2022 by adding 21 points and putting pressure on Olimpia, which is now second with 19 units, although the albos face Marathón this Sunday.

In the case of Platense it is the opposite and it sinks into the basement in the fight not to descend. The sharks are last with 17 points and Real Sociedad with 27 units can take off this Sunday when they host Victoria.

Starting Lineups:

Real Spain: Luis López, Kevin Álvarez, Getsel Montes, Fevron García, Franklin Flores, Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Marco Aceituno, Júnior Lacayo and Omar Rosas.

Platense: Francisco del Riego, Elder Ramos, André Orellana, Anthony Cervantes, Marco Martínez, Jorge Cardona, Héctor Aranda, José Canelas, Ofir Padilla, Javier Murillo and Bayron Rodríguez.